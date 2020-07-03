Electroretinography (EGR) Device Market Overview to 2020 – 2025

The study on the “Electroretinography (EGR) Device Market” by Brand Essence Market Research is a compilation of systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The study also offers a precise analysis of the key challenges and growth prospects awaiting key players of the Electroretinography (EGR) Device market, including a concise summary of their corporate strategies and competitive setting.

In 2018, the Global Electroretinography (EGR) Device Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Electroretinography (EGR) Device Market Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends.



An ERG is a device that measures the functional ability of the retina to respond to light; essentially testing to see if it is working properly. A sophisticated contact lens is placed on the eye and connected to a computer. A light is flashed at the eye and every time the light flashes, the retina should react and a wave that is captured on the computer. An ERG is used prior to cataract surgery to ensure that there is enough retinal function to warrant surgery as well as to make the diagnosis of different diseases of the retina.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of year 2017, Europe holds the largest market share, with about 702 Units sales volume, followed by North America, with about 41.96% market share in 2017. North America and Europe will keep playing important role in Global market.

Global leading manufacturers are mostly based in USA and European countries like Germany, France, Italy and etc. CSO Italia and Diagnosys LLC are the biggest two players in Electroretinography market, with about 24.72% and 19.27% market share separately in 2017. Other leading market players in Electroretinography market include LKC Technologies, Inc, Electro-Diagnostic Imaging, Inc., Diopsys, Inc., etc. the market competition may become more intense with more innovation products, acquisitions and improvement of raw material cost control and etc.

Each of the Electroretinography manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retailer and resells, their authorized distributors or their partners, those Electroretinography manufacturers keep keen on expanding their Electroretinography sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Electroretinography manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electroretinography (EGR) Device. This report studies the global market size of Electroretinography (EGR) Device, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Electroretinography (EGR) Device production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

LKC Technologies, Inc

Diagnosys LLC

Electro-Diagnostic Imaging, Inc.

Diopsys, Inc.,

Metrovision

Roland-consult

CSO Italia

Market Segment by Product Type

Fixed ERG

Portable ERG

Market Segment by Application

Clinical Use

For Research

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electroretinography (EGR) Device are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Electroretinography (EGR) Device status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Electroretinography (EGR) Device manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

