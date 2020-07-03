Electric Traction Motor Market 2020 Sales Revenue Analysis, Major Manufacturers Performance, Industry Share and Forecast 2025

The study on the “Electric Traction Motor Market” by Brand Essence Market Research is a compilation of systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The study also offers a precise analysis of the key challenges and growth prospects awaiting key players of the Electric Traction Motor market, including a concise summary of their corporate strategies and competitive setting.

In 2018, the Global Electric Traction Motor Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Electric Traction Motor Market unveils a succinct analysis of the market size, regional spectrum and revenue forecast about the Electric Traction Motor market. Furthermore, the report points out major challenges and latest growth plans embraced by key manufacturers that constitute the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Electric traction motor by power rating, has been segmented into <200 kW, 200 kW to 400 kW, and >400 kW. The <200 kW segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Electric traction motors with a power rating <200 kW are widely used in electric vehicles and light rail vehicles such as trams, mono rail, and others. Need for decarbonizing transport sector and increasing investments in the light rail vehicles are expected to drive the market for electric traction motors with rate power <200 kW during the forecast period.

The electric vehicle segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for electric vehicles is increasing in order to reduce the emissions and to the increase efficiency of the vehicles by decreasing the dependence on internal combustion engines.

In 2019, the market size of Electric Traction Motor is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2019.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Traction Motor. This report studies the global market size of Electric Traction Motor, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Electric Traction Motor production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Benchmarking

Crrc

Alstom

Traktionssysteme Austria

Siemens

ABB

Bosch

CG Power

General Electric (GE)

NIDEC

Skoda Electric

Toshiba

Weg Sa

Market Segment by Product Type

AC

DC

Market Segment by Application

Railway

Electric vehicles

Others (Elevators, conveyors, and industrial machinery)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Traction Motor are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the global Electric Traction Motor market together with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Electric Traction Motor market throughout the forecast period. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of regulatory framework to give an executive-level blueprint the Electric Traction Motor market. This is done with an aim of helping companies in strategizing their decisions in a better way and finally attains their business goals.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Electric Traction Motor status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Electric Traction Motor manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electric Traction Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electric Traction Motor Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Electric Traction Motor Market Size

2.2 Electric Traction Motor Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Electric Traction Motor Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Electric Traction Motor Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Electric Traction Motor Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Electric Traction Motor Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Electric Traction Motor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Electric Traction Motor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Electric Traction Motor Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Electric Traction Motor Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Electric Traction Motor Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

