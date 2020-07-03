EGFR Mutation Test Market 2020: Growth, Latest Trend Analysis and Forecast 2025

The study on the “EGFR Mutation Test Market” by Brand Essence Market Research is a compilation of systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The study also offers a precise analysis of the key challenges and growth prospects awaiting key players of the EGFR Mutation Test market, including a concise summary of their corporate strategies and competitive setting.

In 2018, the Global EGFR Mutation Test Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

EGFR Mutation Test Market unveils a succinct analysis of the market size, regional spectrum and revenue forecast about the EGFR Mutation Test market. Furthermore, the report points out major challenges and latest growth plans embraced by key manufacturers that constitute the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) is a type of protein, which is located on the surface of human body cells. Any mutation in EGFR gene can lead to various types of cancer. EGFR functions as a biomarker for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and due to the mutation of EGFR gene a person may suffer from cancer or may have a tumor growth. Tumors with genetically altered EGFR gene are referred to as EGFR-mutated tumors. EGFR mutation is generally observed in NSCLCs, especially in adenocarcinoma tumors. According to the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, American Thoracic Society and European Respiratory Society, there are around 50% of surgically resected lung adenocarcinomas in EGFR mutations. These mutations are related to micro papillary predominant subtype and the bronchioloalveolar carcinoma. EGFR biomarker is used in diagnosis of patients with NSCLC. Targeted therapy involving tyrosine kinase inhibitors such as gefitinib and erotinib is used in the treatment of patients with NSCLC. EGFR biomarker detects the presence of specific alterations in EGFR gene, which may lead to the development of tumor.

Increasing global prevalence of lung cancer is expected to fuel growth of the global EGFR mutation test market over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of biomarker therapy is also expected to boost growth of the market worldwide over the forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for EGFR Mutation Test. This report studies the global market size of EGFR Mutation Test, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the EGFR Mutation Test production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Abbott

Merck

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

BioMerieux

QIAGEN

Agilent Technologies

Hologic

Novartis

Roche

Genomic Health

Market Segment by Product Type

DNA Sequencing

Kits

Market Segment by Application

Cancer Hospitals

Clinical Research Institutes

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of EGFR Mutation Test are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the global EGFR Mutation Test market together with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the EGFR Mutation Test market throughout the forecast period. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of regulatory framework to give an executive-level blueprint the EGFR Mutation Test market. This is done with an aim of helping companies in strategizing their decisions in a better way and finally attains their business goals.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the EGFR Mutation Test status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key EGFR Mutation Test manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global EGFR Mutation Test Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Topical Products

1.4.3 Botulinum

1.4.4 Dermal Fillers

1.4.5 Chemical Peels

1.4.6 Microabrasion Equipment

1.4.7 Laser Surfacing Treatments

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global EGFR Mutation Test Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Dermatology Clinics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 EGFR Mutation Test Market Size

2.2 EGFR Mutation Test Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 EGFR Mutation Test Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 EGFR Mutation Test Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global EGFR Mutation Test Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global EGFR Mutation Test Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global EGFR Mutation Test Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 EGFR Mutation Test Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players EGFR Mutation Test Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into EGFR Mutation Test Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

