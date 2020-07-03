Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market 2020 Research on Import-Export Details, Business Standards and Forecast to 2025

The study on the “Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market” by Brand Essence Market Research is a compilation of systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The study also offers a precise analysis of the key challenges and growth prospects awaiting key players of the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market, including a concise summary of their corporate strategies and competitive setting.

In 2018, the Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Durable Medical Equipment (DME) is a medical equipment that durable, can be used in the home and have at least 3 years of life expectancy.

The prevalence of chronic conditions, such as heart disorders, cancer, gynecological disorders, and neurological disorder is on a rise, demand of long term care and hospitalization for treatment of these disorders is anticipated to facilitate the demand for durable medical equipment.

In 2019, the market size of Durable Medical Equipment (DME) is 178500 million US$ and it will reach 302100 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Durable Medical Equipment (DME).

This report studies the global market size of Durable Medical Equipment (DME), especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Invacare

Sunrise Medical

ArjoHuntleigh

Hill Rom

Stryker

Medline

Drive Medical

GF

Carex

Market Segment by Product Type

Personal Mobility Devices

Bathroom Safety Devices

Medical Furniture, Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

Market Segment by Application

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Home Healthcare

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Durable Medical Equipment (DME) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Durable Medical Equipment (DME) manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

