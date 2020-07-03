Digital Oscilloscope Market Global Size, Opportunities, Historical Analysis, Development Status, Business Growth and Regional Forecast To 2026

Oscilloscope is an electronic instrument used for observing constant varying voltage, that is done usually as two-dimensional plot of one or more than one signal which is represented as function of time. Oscilloscope is commonly used for displaying and analyzing the waveform of electric signals and has various applications including time and voltage measurement, differential measurement, bandwidth measurement, phase and rise time and others. A digital oscilloscope uses an analog-to-digital converter (ADC) to convert the measured voltage into digital information and then acquires these signals as a series of samples, storing them until they are good enough to be classified as a waveform. The demand for self-monitored and signal storage facilities is the factor responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introducing new products and services as well as other strategic alliances by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Company’s news release in June 2019, Tektronix Inc. Launched 3 Series Mixed Domain Oscilloscope (MDO) and 4 Series Mixed Signal Oscilloscope (MSO), adding to its product portfolio. However, competition and economic uncertainty are the major factors restraining the growth of global Digital Oscilloscope market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Digital Oscilloscope market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world due to the significant adoption of Digital Oscilloscope among end-user industries in these regions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Tektronix Inc.

Fluke Corporation

Keithley Instruments

LeCroy Corporation

GWInstek America Corp.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

ZTEC Instruments, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Digital storage oscilloscope

Digital phosphorous oscilloscope

Digital sampling oscilloscope

By Application:

Cars

Defense

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Digital Oscilloscope Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

