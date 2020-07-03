Chlor-Alkali Market 2020 Trending Technologies, Developments, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

The study on the “Chlor-Alkali Market” by Brand Essence Market Research is a compilation of systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The study also offers a precise analysis of the key challenges and growth prospects awaiting key players of the Chlor-Alkali market, including a concise summary of their corporate strategies and competitive setting.

In 2018, the Global Chlor-Alkali Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Chlor-alkali is an industrial process for the electrolysis of sodium chloride. It is the technology used to produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide (lye/caustic soda), which are commodity chemicals required by industry. 35 million tons of chlorine were prepared by this process in 1987. Industrial scale production began in 1892.

Usually the process is conducted on a brine (an aqueous solution of NaCl), in which case NaOH, hydrogen, and chlorine result. When using calcium chloride or potassium chloride, the products contain calcium or potassium instead of sodium. Related processes are known that use molten NaCl to give chlorine and sodium metal or condensed hydrogen chloride to give hydrogen and chlorine.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for chlor-alkali products. The region is projected to register the highest growth rate, both in terms of value and volume, owing to high demand from emerging countries of the region. China is the largest chlor-alkali market globally with the highest demand. The region also drives the market owing to the presence of emerging markets, availability of raw materials, and lower labor costs.

In 2019, the market size of Chlor-Alkali is 97000 million US$ and it will reach 147800 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Chlor-Alkali.

This report studies the global market size of Chlor-Alkali, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Chlor-Alkali production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Olin Corporation

Solvay

Tata Chemicals Limited

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Axiall Corporation

AkzoNobel

Formosa Plastic Corporation

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

Nirma Limited

Tronox

Market Segment by Product Type

Chlorine

Caustic soda

Soda ash

Other

Market Segment by Application

Textiles

Glass

Soaps & detergents

Metallurgy

Water treatment

Pulp & paper

Other applications

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Chlor-Alkali are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Global Chlor-Alkali Market 2019 Industry research report is a proficient and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). It covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key Vendors operating in this Global market. This Report Focuses on the Major Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats for Key Players. It also Provides Granular Analysis of Market Share, Segmentation, Revenue Forecasts and Regional Analysis till 2025.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Chlor-Alkali status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Chlor-Alkali manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

