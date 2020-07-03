Borehole Equipment Market Insights and Forecast 2020 to 2025

The study on the “Borehole Equipment Market” by Brand Essence Market Research is a compilation of systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The study also offers a precise analysis of the key challenges and growth prospects awaiting key players of the Borehole Equipment market, including a concise summary of their corporate strategies and competitive setting.

In 2018, the Global Borehole Equipment Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Borehole Equipment Market Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Borehole equipment are special-purpose machines, particularly used for mud drilling and drill hole enlarging in several applications such as mining, oil & gas, water tube well drilling, and infrastructure.

The borehole equipment market is largely driven by the increase in spending on infrastructure. Countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, Italy, India, Australia, and Germany have vast infrastructure. Along with infrastructure, agriculture also requires borehole equipment for irrigation proposes by tapping into underground water sources. Mining and oil & gas industries also rely on borehole equipment to extract oil, gas, and other related fuels and derivatives. Laying of craters and holes for explosives and creating access to underground mines is primarily carried out using borehole equipment. Thus, borehole equipment is used in a project that needs to work below ground. This drives the market for borehole equipment.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Borehole Equipment. This report studies the global market size of Borehole Equipment, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Borehole Equipment production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Dando Drilling International

Bohrmeister

Borehole Machinery

Getech International

Shandong Xin Mei Mining Group

Audie Steel & Engineering

Glorytek Industry

PRD Rigs

Market Segment by Product Type

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Others

Market Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Mining

Infrastructure & Construction

Agriculture

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Borehole Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Global Borehole Equipment Market 2019 Industry research report is a proficient and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). It covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key Vendors operating in this Global market. This Report Focuses on the Major Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats for Key Players. It also Provides Granular Analysis of Market Share, Segmentation, Revenue Forecasts and Regional Analysis till 2025.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Borehole Equipment status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Borehole Equipment manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Borehole Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Borehole Equipment Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Borehole Equipment Market Size

2.2 Borehole Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Borehole Equipment Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Borehole Equipment Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Borehole Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Borehole Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Borehole Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Borehole Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Borehole Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Borehole Equipment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Borehole Equipment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

