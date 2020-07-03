BLE Module Market 2020: Growth, Latest Trend Analysis and Forecast 2025

The study on the “BLE Module Market” by Brand Essence Market Research is a compilation of systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The study also offers a precise analysis of the key challenges and growth prospects awaiting key players of the BLE Module market, including a concise summary of their corporate strategies and competitive setting.

In 2018, the Global BLE Module Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Ongoing improvements with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) combined with low cost chips and a large and growing developer community have made BLE a leading Internet of Things (IoT) technology. Billions of BLE enabled smartphones has created a massively scaled ecosystem for IoT developers. BLE is driving markets such as health and fitness wearable sensors where low power and 1 MB/s throughput is required. The expanded network range, throughput and capacity with Bluetooth 5 as well as the completion of the Bluetooth mesh specification has also made BLE a disruptor for fixed sensor networks.

The accelerated growth of IoT market is one of the major factors driving the global BLE module market. IoT is concerned with capturing data from the surrounding stimuli and allowing communication between people and machines. The increasing focus on the connected environment has resulted in IoT becoming one of the most rapidly growing markets. IoT devices collect data through sensors and actuators and transmit it to a centralized location on a real-time basis. This allows end-users to make informed decisions. APAC accounted for the largest share of the BLE module market in 2017. According to Technavio’s market research analysts, this regional segment is likely to continue its dominance in the market throughout the forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for BLE Module. This report studies the global market size of BLE Module, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the BLE Module production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Nordic Semiconductor

Qualcomm Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Market Segment by Product Type

Single-Mode BLE Modules

Dual-Mode BLE Modules

Market Segment by Application

Computing Devices

Smart Wearables

Smart Home Appliances

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of BLE Module are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the BLE Module status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key BLE Module manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global BLE Module Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Topical Products

1.4.3 Botulinum

1.4.4 Dermal Fillers

1.4.5 Chemical Peels

1.4.6 Microabrasion Equipment

1.4.7 Laser Surfacing Treatments

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global BLE Module Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Dermatology Clinics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 BLE Module Market Size

2.2 BLE Module Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 BLE Module Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 BLE Module Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 BLE Module Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global BLE Module Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global BLE Module Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global BLE Module Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 BLE Module Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players BLE Module Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into BLE Module Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

