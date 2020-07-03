Biofuel Additives Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

The study on the “Biofuel Additives Market” by Brand Essence Market Research is a compilation of systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The study also offers a precise analysis of the key challenges and growth prospects awaiting key players of the Biofuel Additives market, including a concise summary of their corporate strategies and competitive setting.

In 2018, the Global Biofuel Additives Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Biofuel Additives Market Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The rapid increase in the global population raises the demand for food and energy for improved life. Therefore, the questions arising under the “Food vs. Fuel” debate are how much arable land is available, what should be the priority, and how should the land be used, among others. There is an increased debate on the increasing prices of food due to the crops utilized for the manufacturing of biofuels. For example, in 2012, Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, Chairman of Nestle, stated, “If no food was used for fuel, the prices would come down again-that is very clear.” In addition, Paul Conway, Chairman of Cargill, stated, “The bigger picture globally is increased urbanization, which leads to more food being consumed…there has also been an explosion in biofuel use and the financializing of the agricultural markets.” The increasing number of such debates has decreased the adoption of biofuels to certain extent and the biofuel producers are conducting studies on the alternate sources of biofuels. Therefore, decreasing biofuel adoption has reduced the demand for biofuel additives across the globe.

The Food vs. Fuel debate has considerably decreased the growth of the biofuel additives market. However, with increasing advancement in second-generation biofuels, the impact of this driver is expected to decrease during the forecast period.

Biofuels are produced from the conventional feedstock or lignocellulose feedstock, which can be distinguished as first and second generation fuels. The consumption of biofuels has increased across the globe owing to its eco-friendly nature. However, there are several problems associated with their use such as high fuel foaming, injector deposits & corrosions, and low oxidation stability. Biofuel additives are specialty chemicals that are added to decrease such problems. Therefore, the market for biofuel additives is directly aligned with the production of biofuels.

In 2019, the market size of Biofuel Additives is 5760 million US$ and it will reach 17900 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2019.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Biofuel Additives. This report studies the global market size of Biofuel Additives, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Biofuel Additives production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Lubrizol

Fuel Quality Services

Chemiphase Ltd.

Clariant

Afton Chemical

E-ZOIL

Eastman

Evonik

Chevron

Biofuel Systems

Market Segment by Product Type

Antioxidants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Cold Flow Improvers

Detergents & Dispersants

Octane & Cetane Improvers

Dyes & Markers

Others

Market Segment by Application

Bioethanol

Biodiesel

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biofuel Additives are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the global Biofuel Additives market together with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Biofuel Additives market throughout the forecast period. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of regulatory framework to give an executive-level blueprint the Biofuel Additives market. This is done with an aim of helping companies in strategizing their decisions in a better way and finally attains their business goals.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Biofuel Additives status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Biofuel Additives manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Biofuel Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Topical Products

1.4.3 Botulinum

1.4.4 Dermal Fillers

1.4.5 Chemical Peels

1.4.6 Microabrasion Equipment

1.4.7 Laser Surfacing Treatments

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biofuel Additives Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Dermatology Clinics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Biofuel Additives Market Size

2.2 Biofuel Additives Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Biofuel Additives Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Biofuel Additives Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Biofuel Additives Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Biofuel Additives Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Biofuel Additives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Biofuel Additives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Biofuel Additives Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Biofuel Additives Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Biofuel Additives Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

