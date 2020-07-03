Bio-succinic Acid Market Focuses on SWOT analysis, Industry Synopsis, Development Plans 2020 to 2025

The study on the “Bio-succinic Acid Market” by Brand Essence Market Research is a compilation of systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The study also offers a precise analysis of the key challenges and growth prospects awaiting key players of the Bio-succinic Acid market, including a concise summary of their corporate strategies and competitive setting.

In 2018, the Global Bio-succinic Acid Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Bio-succinic Acid Market Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends.

Succinic acid is a pivotal intermediate chemical that has a myriad of applications in the production of a wide variety of specialty and commodity chemicals. It is known to offer an extensive array of utilities encompassing polymers, food, metals, pharmaceuticals, coatings, fibers, solvents, lubricating oils, diesel fuel oxygenates and cosmetics among many others. On earlier accounts, petroleum was the sole source of deriving succinic acid but, in the recent times, the current manufacturing procedures have commenced making use of renewable feedstock for extracting this vital compound. This biological procedure of obtaining succinic acid is sustainable, efficient, economical and environment-friendly which all work towards giving rise to a greater demand in the market.

Increasing demand for BDO and its derivatives including Tetrahydrofuran (THF), Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL), and Polybutylene Terephtalate (PBT) in numerous applications such as pharmaceuticals and engineering plastics is likely to stimulate the demand. In addition, growing applications in lubricants, pigments, personal care products, and food colorants will spur the market penetration. Growing awareness regarding the benefits of using bio-based chemicals in packaging and food industry is expected to drive the demand. Increasing use of bio-succinic on account of reduction in carbon footprints along with favorable regulatory support in light of rising awareness towards hazards associated with usage of petroleum-based chemicals is expected to augment market growth. Bio-succinic acid can be used as a replacement to phthalic anhydride in manufacturing alkyd resins and offers cost-effectiveness and environmental advantages, which in turn will propel its growth over the next six years.

In North America, factors such as volatility in prices of C4 petroleum-based feedstock have driven development of bio-based chemicals such as bio-based succinic acid. Several industries in the region have commenced commercializing the production of bio-based succinic acid via fermentation of sugars. Numerous large-scale production facilities of bio-based succinic acid have been erected in the region, which in turn are proliferating their demand and supply among end-users. North America is anticipated to become the largest market for bio-based succinic acid by 2026-end.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bio-succinic Acid. This report studies the global market size of Bio-succinic Acid, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Bio-succinic Acid production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

BASF

Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsui

DSM

Myriant

BioAmber

Reverdia

Corbion

Market Segment by Product Type

Bio-Based

Petro-Based

Others

Market Segment by Application

Polyurethanes

Resins, Pigments & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

PBS/PBST

Food & Beverage

Plasticizers

Personal Care

Solvents & Lubricants

De-icer Solutions

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bio-succinic Acid are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Global Bio-succinic Acid Market 2019 Industry research report focuses on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). It covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Bio-succinic Acid status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Bio-succinic Acid manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

