Beacon Lights Market 2020 Market Segment, Drivers, Trends, Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the Global Beacon Lights Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

A beacon is an intentionally conspicuous device designed to attract attention to a specific location. Beacons can also be combined with semaphoric or other indicators to provide important information, such as the status of an airport, by the color and rotational pattern of its airport beacon, or of pending weather as indicated on a weather beacon mounted at the top of a tall building or similar site. When used in such fashion, beacons can be considered a form of optical telegraphy.

The increasing demand for Beacon Lights drives the market. Increase in disposable income, better attention towards healthcare, and the increasing number of hospitals and health centers, increasing number of military vehicles and emergency vehicles are main factors contributing to the growth of market. Beacon lights are used for informative reasons. Beacon lights when combined with semaphoric or other indicators provide important information such as congestion at airport and weather conditions as displayed on the weather beacon at the top of a building. With the change of climatic conditions, the coming years will witness the development of beacon lights that offer the option to change the intensity of light based on climatic changes. APAC is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2021. This is anticipated to boost the growth of Asia Pacific beacon lights market.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Honeywell

Schneider Electric

WERMA Signaltechnik

Federal Signal Corporation

Larson Electronics

Eaton

Market Segment by Product Type

Halogen Lights

LED Lights

Xenon Lights

Market Segment by Application

Industrial Sector

Navigation

Defense Communication

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Beacon Lights are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

