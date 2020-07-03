BDO-PTMEG-Spandex Market 2020-2025 : Regional markets, Technology, Types, and Applications

The study on the “BDO-PTMEG-Spandex Market” by Brand Essence Market Research is a compilation of systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The study also offers a precise analysis of the key challenges and growth prospects awaiting key players of the BDO-PTMEG-Spandex market, including a concise summary of their corporate strategies and competitive setting.

In 2018, the Global BDO-PTMEG-Spandex Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The BDO-PTMEG-Spandex Market research report provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

Polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG), also known as polytetrahydrofuran, polytetramethylene ether glycol, tetrahydrofuran homopolyether, etc. Its English name is Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol, abbreviated as PTMEG. Its molecular formula is HO[CH2CH2CH2CH2O]nH, which is a homopolymer obtained by cationic ring-opening polymerization of tetrahydrofuran (THF) in the presence of a catalyst. It is a primary hydroxyl end linear polyether diol at room temperature. The next is a white waxy solid that melts into a clear, colorless liquid when the temperature exceeds room temperature, and is easily soluble in alcohols, esters, ketones, aromatics, and chlorinated hydrocarbons, insoluble in ester-like hydrocarbons and water.BDO is a chemical production project, called 1,4 butanediol, colorless oil, non-volatile, condensation below 25 °.Spandex is an abbreviation of polyurethane fiber and is an elastic fiber. Spandex generally consists of multiple filaments, usually 10D/root, which is currently 15D/root, or even 20D/root. The smaller the theoretical number is, the better the evenness of the strip is, and the less the chance rate of overlap, the less dry it is.

The market is likely to be driven by increasing butanediol demand from cosmetics, medicines, textiles, engineering plastics and automotive applications. About 50% BDO is used in tetrahydrofuran (THF) production, which is an intermediate chemical for polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG). PTMEG itself is further processed to manufacture spandex/elastane/lycra, which finds application in several end-use industries that include textiles and automotive interiors. Asia Pacific dominated the global scenario as the largest consumer base and revenue generating region and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. India and China are projected to account for the major market share in the region primarily due to rising industrial application, economic developments and technology adoption for various industrial operations.

In 2019, the market size of BDO-PTMEG-Spandex is 4200 million US$ and it will reach 5910 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for BDO-PTMEG-Spandex.

This report studies the global market size of BDO-PTMEG-Spandex, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the BDO-PTMEG-Spandex production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Dairen Chemicals

Shanxi Sanwei Group

Ashland BASF

LyondellBasell

DuPont

Invista

Market Segment by Product Type

Polyurethane

GBL

polybutylene terephthalate

tetrahydrofuran

solvents

Market Segment by Application

Automotive

Hygiene

Textiles

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of BDO-PTMEG-Spandex are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the global BDO-PTMEG-Spandex market together with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the BDO-PTMEG-Spandex market throughout the forecast period. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of regulatory framework to give an executive-level blueprint the BDO-PTMEG-Spandex market. This is done with an aim of helping companies in strategizing their decisions in a better way and finally attains their business goals.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the BDO-PTMEG-Spandex status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key BDO-PTMEG-Spandex manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global BDO-PTMEG-Spandex Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Topical Products

1.4.3 Botulinum

1.4.4 Dermal Fillers

1.4.5 Chemical Peels

1.4.6 Microabrasion Equipment

1.4.7 Laser Surfacing Treatments

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global BDO-PTMEG-Spandex Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Dermatology Clinics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 BDO-PTMEG-Spandex Market Size

2.2 BDO-PTMEG-Spandex Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 BDO-PTMEG-Spandex Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 BDO-PTMEG-Spandex Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 BDO-PTMEG-Spandex Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global BDO-PTMEG-Spandex Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global BDO-PTMEG-Spandex Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global BDO-PTMEG-Spandex Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 BDO-PTMEG-Spandex Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players BDO-PTMEG-Spandex Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into BDO-PTMEG-Spandex Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

