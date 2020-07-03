Automotive Night Vision System Market in North America Region is Expected to Showcase Highest Growth By 2025

From a regional perspective, Europe and North America are expected to have significant share of automotive night vision system market landscape during the forecast timeframe. Presence of several key automotive industry players, stringent government regulations and a customer base that prioritizes safety above all else are expected to foster market growth over 2019-2025.

Certain advancements in technology have improved the automotive night vision system’s capability substantially. New systems boast the ability to detect objects including heavy vehicles, traffic signs, children, and cyclists. In addition, these can also offer updates on fog, smoke or glare of oncoming vehicle headlights. Owing to these benefits automotive night vision system market will witness significant growth in the coming years.

The market is set to garner considerable returns owing to the demand for components like night vision cameras, sensors, and control units in night vision systems. Products like thermal night vision cameras are majorly adopted by some of the world’s top luxury car brands. For instance, BMW had installed such cameras in models that included thermal imaging sensors and heated optical elements. Moreover, companies are looking to introduce night vision cameras that possess the ability to depict information four times beyond the headlight range.

Ongoing advancement in the integral features night vision technology will strengthen overall automotive night vision system market trends. For example, BMW has incorporated a failsafe mechanism, wherein if the driver ignores initial warnings the system starts blinking red, accompanied by an acoustic alarm while also priming the vehicle’s brakes for optimum responsiveness. Such technology advancements may thus contribute to reduce road fatalities by a notable proportion.

While the aforementioned technologies allow vehicles to be driven without human input, there are serious limitations to the conditions they can operate in. One such limitation came to light in 2018, when Uber’s self-driving vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian. The accident occurred at night and a majority of blame fell on the vehicle’s sensor array that consistently failed to recognize the pedestrian in low light conditions. Taking such incidents into account, regulatory bodies have been working to frame new road safety guidelines.

