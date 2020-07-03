Automotive Airbag Sensor Market 2020 Product Type, Applications/end user, Key Players and Geographical Regions 2025

The study on the “Automotive Airbag Sensor Market” by Brand Essence Market Research is a compilation of systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The study also offers a precise analysis of the key challenges and growth prospects awaiting key players of the Automotive Airbag Sensor market, including a concise summary of their corporate strategies and competitive setting.

In 2018, the Global Automotive Airbag Sensor Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Automotive Airbag Sensor Market Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Airbag sensors are responsible for detecting sudden deceleration in a collision. It sends a signal to the airbag control unit which use the vehicle speed, yaw, seat belt and ECU to determine if an airbag should deploy in a crash. Sensors are used for detecting and responding to electrical or optical signals. A sensor converts physical elements (such as temperature, blood pressure, humidity, and speed) into an electrical form, which is easy to measure. They measure physical properties of the environment such as temperature, weight, size, and luminance. Sensors are classified based on the elements they detect and measure. They are basically divided into two types namely: Active sensors and passive sensors. Other common types of sensors are mechanical, electrical, radiation, magnetic, and chemical.

It has been observed the death rate caused by road accidents is increasing every year and this draws the attention for introducing safety features such as airbags that can reduce fatalities during accidents. Technavio’s market research report has identified increasing vehicle safety with more airbags as one of the primary factors that will fuel the growth of the automotive airbag sensor market in the coming years. Airbags are present in steering panels, front instrument panels, and sides of car doors and the airbag sensor senses the probability of collision and sends a signal to electronic control unit (ECU) and the ECU deploy the airbag and prevents the passengers from getting injured. With the increasing safety awareness among the consumers, the number of airbags per vehicle will increase and this will drive the growth of this market.

In 2019, the market size of Automotive Airbag Sensor is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Airbag Sensor.

This report studies the global market size of Automotive Airbag Sensor, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Automotive Airbag Sensor production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Daicel Corporation

Hyundai Mobis

Key Safety Systems

ZF Friedrichshafen

Dorman

FH Group

Ford

Firestone

Air Lift

GM

Market Segment by Product Type

Active Sensor

Passive Sensor

Market Segment by Application

Driver Front Airbag

Passenger Front Airbag

Side Airbag

Knee Airbag

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Airbag Sensor are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Automotive Airbag Sensor status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive Airbag Sensor manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Airbag Sensor Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Airbag Sensor Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automotive Airbag Sensor Market Size

2.2 Automotive Airbag Sensor Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Airbag Sensor Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Automotive Airbag Sensor Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automotive Airbag Sensor Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automotive Airbag Sensor Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Airbag Sensor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Automotive Airbag Sensor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Automotive Airbag Sensor Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automotive Airbag Sensor Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive Airbag Sensor Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

