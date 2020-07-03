Asia Pacific Cannabis Testing Market to 2025: New Low Cost Market Research Subscription Plans. Here’s A Sneak-Peek

The Asia Pacific cannabis testing market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing to growing adoption of LIMS, and cannabis legalization for medical and recreational purpose in Asia Pacific region.

Cannabis legalization for medical and recreational purpose

The Asia Pacific region projects a great demand for cannabis testing market. This is because the medical use of cannabis to heal patients of various disease for example chronic neuropathic pain, and any spinal injury. It also helps to deal with anorexia in HIV AIDS which is a major challenge in this region. In December 2018, Thailand was the first country in Southeast Asia to legalize cannabis. There has been significant rise in investments in cannabis testing labs and recent law changes which have led to acceptance of marijuana and cannabis.

Strategic Insights

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in Asia Pacific cannabis testing industry. Few of the recent product launch and product approval are listed below:

2016: Agilent Technologies, Inc. introduced Agilent 5110 ICP-OES that allow scientists to perform faster, more precise ICP-OES analysis.

2017: SCIEX launched the X-Series Quadrupole Time of Flight (QTOF) mass spectrometry (MS) platform, X500B QTOF System.

2018: Restek and Separation Science entered into a collaboration to develop a multi-speaker eSeminar focused on testing methods and associated topics for medicinal cannabis labs.

