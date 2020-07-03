Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market 2020 | Rising Growth, Business Analysis by 2028 | Top Key Players – Amazon Web Services, Baidu Inc, GoogleInc

A recent report published by QMI on artificial intelligence in retail market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of artificial intelligence in retail market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for artificial intelligence in retail during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in artificial intelligence in retail market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the artificial intelligence in retail market has been segmented by solution (chatbot, customer behavior tracking, customer relationship management (CRM), inventory management, price optimization, recommendation engine, supply chain management, visual search), service (professional service, managed service), technology (machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision), and application (automated merchandising, programmatic advertising, market forecasting, in-store ai & location optimization, data science).

Major Companies:

o Amazon Web Services

o Baidu Inc.

o BloomReach Inc.

o CognitiveScale Inc.

o GoogleInc.

o IBM Corporation

o Inbenta Technologies

o IntelCorporation

o Interactions LLC

o Lexalytics Inc.

o MicrosoftCorporation

o NEXT IT Corp.

o NvidiaCorporation

o OracleCorporation

o RetailNext Inc.

o Salesforce.com Inc.

o SAPSE

o Sentient Technologies

o Visenze

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For artificial intelligence in retail market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the artificial intelligence in retail market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of artificial intelligence in retail market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for artificial intelligence in retail market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of artificial intelligence in retail market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for artificial intelligence in retail market.

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate market size for artificial intelligence in retail market on regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in artificial intelligence in retail market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the artificial intelligence in retail market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of artificial intelligence in retail market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By Solution:

o Chatbot

o Customer Behavior Tracking

o Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

o Inventory Management

o Price Optimization

o Recommendation Engine

o Supply Chain Management

o Visual Search

By Service:

o Professional Service

o Managed Service

By Technology:

o Machine Learning

o Natural Language Processing (NLP)

o Computer Vision

By Application:

o Automated Merchandising

o Programmatic Advertising

o Market Forecasting

o In-Store AI & Location Optimization

o Data Science

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

? US

? Canada

? Mexico

o North America, by Solution

o North America, by Service

o North America, by Technology

o North America, by Application

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? The Netherlands

? Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Solution

o Western Europe, by Service

o Western Europe, by Technology

o Western Europe, by Application

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

? China

? India

? Japan

? South Korea

? Australia

? Indonesia

? Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Solution

o Asia Pacific, by Service

o Asia Pacific, by Technology

o Asia Pacific, by Application

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

? Russia

? Turkey

? Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Solution

o Eastern Europe, by Service

o Eastern Europe, by Technology

o Eastern Europe, by Application

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

? UAE

? Saudi Arabia

? Qatar

? Iran

? Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Solution

o Middle East, by Service

o Middle East, by Technology

o Middle East, by Application

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

? South America

? Africa

o Rest of the World, by Solution

o Rest of the World, by Service

o Rest of the World, by Technology

o Rest of the World, by Application

Reasons to Buy This Report:

o Provides niche insights for decision about every possible segment helping in strategic decision making process.

o Market size estimation of the artificial intelligence in retail market on a regional and global basis.

o A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

o Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments

o Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the artificial intelligence in retail market.

