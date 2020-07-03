Articulated Bus Market 2020 – Company Business Overview, Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin, Recent Development 2025

The study on the “Articulated Bus Market” by Brand Essence Market Research is a compilation of systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The study also offers a precise analysis of the key challenges and growth prospects awaiting key players of the Articulated Bus market, including a concise summary of their corporate strategies and competitive setting.

In 2018, the Global Articulated Bus Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Articulated Bus Market Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Articulated public transport is a member of public transport and belongs to the bus. It is usually designed as a single storey and includes two bus compartments. Its large capacity and high passenger capacity make articulated buses often used in rapid transit systems (BRT).

The growing popularity of articulated bus over conventional bus will drive the growth prospects for the global articulated bus market for the next four years. One of the major factors responsible for the growing popularity of bus transit is its cost-effectiveness that provides urban transportation needs such as comfort, reliability, accessibility, and ease of use. In addition, the market is witnessing a high rate of adoption of articulated buses over conventional bus due to the rising investment in bus rapid transit (BRT) systems. Furthermore, the benefits of articulated buses also allow authorities to reduce investment in transit modes like trams, which will again fuel market growth.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Articulated Bus. This report studies the global market size of Articulated Bus, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Articulated Bus production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Daimler

MAN

Solaris Bus & Coach

Volvo

Ashok Leyland

BYD

New Flyer

Otokar

Scania

Tata Motors

Market Segment by Product Type

Single-decker Bus

Double-decker Bus

Market Segment by Application

City Traffic

Township Traffic

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Articulated Bus are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Global Articulated Bus Market 2019 Industry research report is a proficient and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). It covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key Vendors operating in this Global market. This Report Focuses on the Major Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats for Key Players. It also Provides Granular Analysis of Market Share, Segmentation, Revenue Forecasts and Regional Analysis till 2025.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Articulated Bus status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Articulated Bus manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Articulated Bus Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Articulated Bus Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Articulated Bus Market Size

2.2 Articulated Bus Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Articulated Bus Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Articulated Bus Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Articulated Bus Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Articulated Bus Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Articulated Bus Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Articulated Bus Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Articulated Bus Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Articulated Bus Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Articulated Bus Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

