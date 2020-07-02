WEB PERFORMANCE MARKET DAZZLING GROWTH | IBM CORPORATION; F5 NETWORKS, INC.; BROADCOM; NEUSTAR, INC.; NEW RELIC, INC.; CLOUDFLARE, INC.; CAVISSON SYSTEMS INC.; NETMAGIC SOLUTIONS; CDNETWORKS INC. AND MORE

Web Performance Market report studies the size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. Web Performance Market research report categorizes by the companies, region, type, end-user of industry and Many More.

Global web performance market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for web performance solutions from different industries and rising popularity of web performance solutions are the factor for the market growth.

Web performance relates to the speed of uploading and viewing web pages on the web browser of the client. There main function is to check and tracks websites to insure fast display of the most important content and load pages at a consistent speed. They also have the ability to decrease the data travelling across the web so that power consumption and environmental impact can be decreased. Web performances are widely used in industries such as government, BFSI, automotive, logistics, transportation among others.

Market Drivers:

Growth in e- commerce industry will drive the market growth

Increasing data and security concern among population will also accelerate the growth of this market

Increasing proliferation of images, videos and other media on web is another factor uplifting the market growth

Rising demand from IT and Telecommunication industry will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Key Players Mentioned in the Web Performance Market Research Report: Akamai Technologies; Dynatrace; Micro Focus; IBM Corporation; F5 Networks, Inc.; Broadcom; Neustar, Inc.; New Relic, Inc.; Cloudflare, Inc.; Cavisson Systems Inc.; Netmagic Solutions; CDNetworks Inc.,; ZenQ.; ThousandEyes, Inc.; GlobalDots.; ARTURAI; Pingdom AB; Protean Performance Solutions; Radware; among others.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

If opting for the Global version of Web Performance Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, eggplant announced the acquisition of NCC Group’s Web Performance Division. The purchase provides a SaaS-based, user-centric value technology system to the company and a portfolio of blue chip customers including Argos, House of Fraser, John Lewis, Barclays, Sainsbury’s Bank, BMW, Auto Trade, and easyJet. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their market position and provide better solutions to their customer worldwide

In October 2015, Rigor, Inc. announced the acquisition Zoompf. The company will be combining the Zoompf’s technology into its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform which will help them to create web performance monitoring and optimization platform that provides diagnostic and legalistic analytics for the overall development cycle (DevOps) including production, quality management, and technical operations. This acquisition will help the company to broaden their SaaS platform’s capabilities to include prescriptive intelligence, allow users to analyze vast amounts of data and use information to ensure maximum user experience at all times

