Translational Regenerative Medicines Market Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Translational Regenerative Medicines Market is growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2017 to 2026. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of degenerative diseases, rise in aging population and growing advancements in developed countries are the major driving factors. However, ethical concerns related to the use of embryonic stem cells in research & development hinders market growth.

Regenerative medicine is a segment of translational research in molecular biology and tissue engineering. It involves the process of regeneration of human cells, tissues, or organs to re-establish their normal functions through stimulation of the body’s repair system. They are widely used in the treatment of many degenerative disorders occurring in the areas of dermatology, orthopedic, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases.

By Product Type, the Gene therapy segment is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period. Gene therapy assists the foundation for innovative treatments of innumerable musculoskeletal disorders. By geography, North America dominated the global regenerative medicine market owing to an increased number of leading companies and growth in the expansion of research and development activities in the U.S.

Some of the key players profiled in the Translational Regenerative Medicines Market include Vericel Corporation, Gamida Cell Ltd., Athersys, Inc., Orthofix International N.V, Anika Therapeutics, Novartis, Celgene Corporation, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., Nuvasive, Inc., and Medipost.

Product Types Covered:

• Cell-Based Products

• Tissue Engineered Products

• Gene Therapy Products

Applications Covered:

• Dermatology

• Cardiovascular

• Oncology

• Diabetes

• Orthopedic

• Neurology

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

