Solar Panel Market – Formula Market Share, Industry Trends and Revenue Models at a CAGR during 2018-2027

Recent report published by research nester titled “Solar Panel Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global solar panel market in terms of market segmentation by solar system, by panel, by end-user, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Global Solar Panel Market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period of 2018-2027. Solar panel market has been segmented into product type such as, polycrystalline, mono-crystalline and thin-film of solar panels. Poly-crystalline panels accounted for the largest share of the global solar panel market in 2018. This can be recognized for its wide range of applications for Poly-crystalline and high competence coupled with the affordable price range.

Get Exclusive Sample Report Copy Of This Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-937

The mono-crystalline segment is anticipated to register significant growth within the forecast period owing to their technological advancement and their commendable efficiency. Solar panels are photovoltaic that produce electricity with sunlight. Solar Panel continuously generates electricity as long as a source of light is supplied. Solar Panel does not burn fuel, helping to make the process quiet, pollution-free and around two to three times more efficient than combustion technologies.

North America dominated the overall solar panel market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing government investment in solar PV capacities. Further, rising environmental concerns among individuals is expected to accelerate the growth of residential solar panel market in North America.

Asia Pacific solar panel market is anticipated to witness robust growth during the forecast period. Favorable government policies are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the solar panel market. Apart from this, government incentives to promote solar energy are believed to positively impact the growth of the solar panel in Asia Pacific.

Environmental and Energy Saving Concerns

Rising consumer awareness about the environmental benefits of solar panel is anticipated to positively impact the growth of solar panel market. Further, increasing energy saving concerns among the people is expected to strengthen the growth of solar panel market.

Government Initiatives and Regulation

Government of various nations such as U.S., India and China are increasing the solar energy production capacity which is expected to impel the growth of solar panel market. According to World Energy Council, global solar electricity generation capacity raises to 227 GW­ e . Further, this number is expected to increase in the upcoming years owing to the rising investment in solar PV capacities.

However, high dependency on fossil fuels for energy production is likely to dampen the growth of solar panel market during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global solar panel market which includes company profiling of Trina Solar, Hanwha Q, JA Solar, General Electric, SolarWorld Industries GmbH, Indosolar, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC, ABB Group, SunPower Corporation and First Solar Inc.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Solar Panel market that will help industry consultants, panel manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Get More Info @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/solar-panels-market/937

About Research Nester:

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919