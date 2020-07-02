PVC Cling Films Market Pin-Point Analysis For Changing Competitive Dynamics the COVID-19

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global PVC Cling Films is estimated to have a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2017 to 2026. Increasing demand for hygienic food packaging and growing preference for packaged food are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, Low resistance to extreme weather conditions are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Cling films are thin plastic wraps majorly used to protect food items to keep them fresh. Currently, PVC cling film is significantly contributes towards food safety, as it is one of the most widely used materials for food storage. The major benefits of using PVC cling film is that it forms a seal without the use of adhesive by clinging to itself or to the container, and are cost-effective. It protects meat and dairy products by inhibiting the growth of microorganisms. Moreover, it possesses high- & low-temperature resistance, allowing the product to be fresh for longer period of time.

Based on Form, Cast cling film segment is project to have high demand during the forecast period. The cast film process is the most efficient method of producing top quality stretch wrap film in the high output range. Innovative detail engineering and the development of new core components for cast stretch film lines such as high-speed extruders and new types of winders help our customers to position themselves successfully in the highly competitive stretch film market. By geography, North America will dominate the PVC Cling films market during the forecast year.

Some of the key players profiled in the PVC Cling FilmincludeAdex-Cling, AEP Industries Inc, Anchor Packaging, Benkai CO Ltd, Berry Global Inc, BFG Packaging, CeDo Ltd, DowDupont, Fine Vantage Limited, GruppoFabbri Vignola S.p.A., Harwal Group, Intertape Polymer Group Inc, ITS B.V., Kalan – P.A., Linpac Packaging Limited, Manuli Stretch S.p.A, Molco GmbH, Multi Wrap (PTY) LTD, PragyaFlexifilm Industries, Rotofresh – Rotochefs.r.l. and Wrapex Ltd.

Types Covered:

• Machine Film

• Manual Film

• Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) Protective Films

• Other Types

Applications Covered:

• Household

• Horeca

• Industrial

• Other Applications

Thickness Covered:

• More Than 20 Microns

• 10 to 15 Microns

• 10 Microns

• 15 to 20 Microns

Sales Channels Covered:

• Indirect Sales

• Direct Sales

End Users Covered:

• Food

• Consumer Goods

• Cosmetics & Healthcare Products

• Household

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

