Proton Therapy Market Growth Will Escalate Rapidly 2019-2026 by Global Top Brands ProTom International; Hitachi, Ltd.; IBA Worldwide; Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Global Proton Therapy Market report demonstrates supportive data related to the dominant players in the market such as product offerings, revenue, segmentation, and business synopsis. The report gives helpful insights that assist while launching a new product. This global market research report has a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects such as product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. Moreover, in the Global Proton Therapy Market report, the key product categories are also included. The report also analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Proton Therapy Market.

Market Analysis:

Global Proton Therapy Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.13 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 3.56 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.34% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth of the population suffering from cancer.

Key Market Competitors:

Mevion Medical Systems; ProTom International; Hitachi, Ltd.; IBA Worldwide; Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.; Varian Medical Systems, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Fermilab; Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc.; Elekta AB (pub); Advanced Oncotherapy; are few of the major competitors present in the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global proton therapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of proton therapy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Proton Therapy Market By Product (Equipment, Service), Type (Electron Beam, Proton Beam, Neutron Beam, Carbon Ion Beam, Alpha Particle Beam, Beta Particle Beam), Set-Up Systems (Single-Room Systems, Multi-Room Systems, Compact Systems), Indication (Pediatric Cancer, Pelvic Cancer, Sarcoma, Prostate Cancer, Lung Cancer, Bone & Soft Tissue Cancer, Gastro-Intestinal Cancer, Liver Cancer, Brain Tumor, Central Nervous System, Eye Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, Others), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026;

Market Definition: Global Proton Therapy Market

Proton therapy is a pharmaceutical technique which involves the treatment of cancerous cells and tumor, it involves the usage of radiation devices and focused radiation therapy along with accelerated protons which act as the radiation source. Through proton therapy, physicians can completely focus the radiation therapy on only the cancerous cells rather than damaging the healthy tissues and organs in close quarters of the targeted area.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. announced the launch of South Asia’s first proton therapy situated in Tamil Nadu, India. The center equipped with pencil-beam scanning technology offering which offers the highest precision of therapy.

In September 2018, Hitachi, Ltd. announced that they had received an order from Tokushukai Medical Group for usage in Shonan Kamakura Advanced Medical Center for Hitachi’s compact proton therapy system. The dedicated system is expected to be completed by September 2020.

In January 2018, Hitachi, Ltd. announced that they had received US FDA 510(k) clearance for their commercialization of “Real Time Image Gating System for Proton Beam Therapy Systems”. This clearance will allow for patients in United States to be treated with cutting-edge motion management and enhanced Spot Scanning identification technology.

Market Drivers

Increasing investments and funding for advancements in technologies of treatment in cancer treatments as well as increasing the establishment of proton therapy centers; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Innovations and advancements in the therapeutic systems of cancer treatments and advancements in proton therapy product offerings; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraint

Requirement of large funds initially for establishing and usage of proton therapy is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Proton Therapy Market

By Product Equipment Service

By Type Electron Beam Proton Beam Neutron Beam Carbon Ion Beam Alpha Particle Beam Beta Particle Beam

By Set-Up Systems Single-Room Systems Multi-Room Systems Compact Systems

By Indication Pediatric Cancer Pelvic Cancer Sarcoma Prostate Cancer Lung Cancer Bone & Soft Tissue Cancer Gastro-Intestinal Cancer Liver Cancer Brain Tumor Central Nervous System Eye Cancer Head & Neck Cancer Others Renal Cell Carcinoma Cervical Gastric Lymphoma

By End-User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global proton therapy market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

