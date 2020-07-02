Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market Booming Demand Leading To Exponential CAGR Growth By 2019 to 2029 | PMR

Improvements in drug delivery mechanism offering quicker onset of action with superior bioavailability per dose have transformed characteristics of orally administered drugs with the development of orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs). The global orally disintegrating tablets market was valued at nearly US$ 12 Bn in 2018 and will exhibit a solid CAGR during the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

There has been growing preference among consumers and patients for orally disintegrating tablets attributed to increasing applications in treatment of diseases related to central nervous system (CNS), gastrointestinal (GI), cardiovascular disorders, and allergy.

Company Profiles

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca

Mylan N.V.

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bausch Health

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bayer AG

Eli Lily and Company

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Bayer’s acquisition of Merck’s consumer care unit was aimed at gaining shares in ODTs. Claritin, an ODT received through this acquisition, was the largest revenue generating drug for allergy in the U.S. that year.

Key Takeaways – Orally Disintegrating Tablets Market Study

CNS diseases remain the primary area of application for orally disintegrating tablets. Researchers and healthcare providers are increasingly focusing on medical conditions such as encephalitis, autism, Alzheimer’s disease, schizophrenia, depressive disorders and others to increase the application of orally disintegrating tablets.

Formulation process of orally disintegrating tablets is usually patented by manufacturers depending on the technology employed during the production such as lyophilization, freeze drying, and floss formation. Many technologies such as ZYDIS®, LYOC® and QUICKSOLV® are dependent on freeze drying method.

Easy disintegration of orally disintegrating tablets in saliva within a few seconds and accuracy of dose as compared to liquid forms and chewable tablet are expected to increase the adoption of ODTs in diseases such as ulcers of throat.

Attributed to consumers facing swallowing problems, bitter taste of drugs, and patient incompliance, manufacturers are focusing to improve drug formulations. This would help them gain an edge in terms of innovation, further favoring the growth of orally disintegrating tablets market.

Key Manufacturers Exploring New Business Models

The global orally disintegrating tablets market is fragmented with low entry barriers inspiring generic manufacturers to tap market opportunities in the form of ANDA, arising from the expiry of patent regime of approved drugs.

For instance, Mylan N.V. launched Lansoprazole DR ODT, a generic version of Takeda’s Prevacid® SoluTab DR ODT. The entry of The Himalaya Drug Company LTD. and Banyan Botanicals with new herbal ODT product offerings in next few years is expected to increase product lines and extension in ODTs market.

Report Inclusions

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the Orally Disintegrating Tablets landscape in its new study, presenting historical demand assessment from 2014 – 2018 and projections from 2019 – 2029 on the basis of drug class (anti-psychotics, anti-epileptics, CNS stimulants, anxiolytics, anti-Parkinsonian drugs, anti-hypertensives, NSAIDS, anti-allergy drugs, proton pump inhibitors), disease indication (CNS diseases, GI diseases, allergy, CVS disorders), distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, online pharmacies), and five key regions.

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

