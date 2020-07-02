HOUSEHOLD PUZZLE AND CARDS ENTERTAINMENT MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS BY SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2020 – 2025

COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ xx million in 2019. We give this scenario a XX% probability, where under the scenario the supply chain will start to recover and quarantines and travel bans will ease, over the Q2. Longer-term, the effect of COVID-19 will be felt throughout the year with some degree of harm done by the virus. Over the next five years the Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment market will register a XX% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ XX million by 2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4660884

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Puzzle

Cards

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Adult

Children

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Springbok Puzzles

Toy Town

Robotime

Schmidt Spiele

CubicFun

Disney

Artifact Puzzles

Educa Borras

Tenyo

Ravensburger

Asmodee Editions

Grand Prix International

Goliath B.V.

Cobble Hill

Castorland

Buffalo Games

Hape

White Mountain Puzzles

Hasbro

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-household-puzzle-and-cards-entertainment-market-growth-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Puzzle

2.2.2 Cards

2.3 Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Adult

2.4.2 Children

2.5 Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment by Company

3.1 Global Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment by Regions

4.1 Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment by Regions

4.2 Americas Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Distributors

10.3 Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Customer

11 Global Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Market Forecast

11.1 Global Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Springbok Puzzles

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Product Offered

12.1.3 Springbok Puzzles Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Springbok Puzzles Latest Developments

12.2 Toy Town

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Product Offered

12.2.3 Toy Town Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Toy Town Latest Developments

12.3 Robotime

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Product Offered

12.3.3 Robotime Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Robotime Latest Developments

12.4 Schmidt Spiele

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Product Offered

12.4.3 Schmidt Spiele Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Schmidt Spiele Latest Developments

12.5 CubicFun

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Product Offered

12.5.3 CubicFun Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 CubicFun Latest Developments

12.6 Disney

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Product Offered

12.6.3 Disney Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Disney Latest Developments

12.7 Artifact Puzzles

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Product Offered

12.7.3 Artifact Puzzles Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Artifact Puzzles Latest Developments

12.8 Educa Borras

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Product Offered

12.8.3 Educa Borras Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Educa Borras Latest Developments

12.9 Tenyo

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Product Offered

12.9.3 Tenyo Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Tenyo Latest Developments

12.10 Ravensburger

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Product Offered

12.10.3 Ravensburger Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Ravensburger Latest Developments

12.11 Asmodee Editions

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Product Offered

12.11.3 Asmodee Editions Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Asmodee Editions Latest Developments

12.12 Grand Prix International

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Product Offered

12.12.3 Grand Prix International Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Grand Prix International Latest Developments

12.13 Goliath B.V.

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Product Offered

12.13.3 Goliath B.V. Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Goliath B.V. Latest Developments

12.14 Cobble Hill

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Product Offered

12.14.3 Cobble Hill Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Cobble Hill Latest Developments

12.15 Castorland

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Product Offered

12.15.3 Castorland Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Castorland Latest Developments

12.16 Buffalo Games

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Product Offered

12.16.3 Buffalo Games Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Buffalo Games Latest Developments

12.17 Hape

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Product Offered

12.17.3 Hape Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Hape Latest Developments

12.18 White Mountain Puzzles

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Product Offered

12.18.3 White Mountain Puzzles Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 White Mountain Puzzles Latest Developments

12.19 Hasbro

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Product Offered

12.19.3 Hasbro Household Puzzle and Cards Entertainment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 Hasbro Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4660884

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155