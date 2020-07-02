Heavy Duty Trucks Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Heavy Duty Trucks Market is growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2026. Factors such as rising demand for freight transportation, increasing international and domestic trading activities and growth in logistics and construction sector drive the market growth. However, strict regulations and standards pertaining to carbon emissions are restricting market growth.

Heavy duty trucks constitute an essential part of the trucking industry. Heavy duty trucks throughout the world are responsible for the majority of freight movement over land and are vital tools in the construction, manufacturing, transportation and warehousing industries. These trucks are chiefly important to the construction industry, as dump trucks and concrete mixers are necessary to move large amounts of rocks, dirt, concrete and other building materials used in construction.

Based on fuel, the diesel segment registered considerable share due to By Geography, China leads the global heavy duty truck sales, amongst the various other regions. The fast pace of industrialization in China is stimulating the production and sales of heavy duty truck market.

Some of the key players profiled in the Heavy Duty Trucks market include AB Volvo, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, Isuzu Motors, Volkswagen, Ashok Leyland, Dongfeng Motor Company and Navistar International Corporation.

Fuels Covered:

• Gasoline

• Diesel

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle

• Natural gas

Class Covered:

• Class 5

• Class 6

• Class 7

• Class 8

• Class 9

Types Covered:

• HD trucks from 3.5 to 16 tonnes

• HD trucks over 16 tonnes

Product Types Covered:

• Complete Vehicle

• Incomplete Vehicle

• Semitrailer Tractor

Technologies Covered:

• Semi-Automatic

• Manual

Applications Covered:

• Agriculture

• Freight Market

• Mining

• Construction

• Real Estate Development

• Logistics

• Defense

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Dump Trucks

• Garbage Trucks

• Log Carriers

• Mobile Cranes

• Concrete Transport Trucks (Cement Mixer)

• Refrigerator Trucks

• Tractor Units

• Tank Trucks

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

