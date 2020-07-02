Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Future Forecast Assessed On The Basis Of How The Market Is Predicted To Grow

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market is accounted for $967.70 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2,676.50 Million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2017 to 2026. Factors such as growing need for greenhouse crops, Rising demand to reduce water wastage in agriculture and increasing focus on efficient use of water are driving the market growth. However, high maintenance cost and lack of awareness are constraining the market growth.

Greenhouse irrigation is irrigation systems used specifically for the greenhouse agriculture application. Greenhouse irrigation system involves various types of irrigation methods utilized within a greenhouse. Greenhouse crops are irrigated by means of applying water to the surface through drip tubes or overhead sprinklers and booms, or by applying water through subsurface irrigation, or by using a combination of these delivery systems.

Based on Type, the Drip Irrigation System segment is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period due to its efficiency in terms of water loss. The key benefits to drip irrigation systems include less water loss during irrigation, precise watering and fertilizing that can be tailored to a specific crop. By geography, Asia Pacific dominated the largest market share due to the growing population and increasing need in land area under greenhouses in the region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Greenhouse Irrigation System Market include Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Valmont Industries, Inc., EPC Industrie Limited, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Irritec S.P.A., Netafim Ltd., Geographic Revenue Mix of Top Market Players, The Toro Company, Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., Rain Bird Corporation and Lindsay Corporation.

Types Covered:

• Drip Irrigation Systems

• Sprinkler Irrigation System

• Capillary Irrigation System

• Boom Irrigation System

• Flood Irrigation System

• Micro Sprinkler Irrigation System

• Other Types

Products Covered:

• Spinners & Sprays

• Regulators

• Drip Tape And Dripline

• Hose

• Other Products

Applications Covered:

• Fruit & Nut Plants Market

• Flowers & Ornamentals Market

• Vegetables

• Nursery Crops Market

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

