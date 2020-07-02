Global Energy Retrofits Systems Market 2020: Split by Product Types, with Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share Analysis during the Forecast Year 2025

In 2017, the global Energy Retrofits Systems market size was 20200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 45100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.6% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Energy Retrofits Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Energy Retrofits Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

Energy retrofits refer to the revamping of existing buildings to reduce their overall energy consumption and GHG emissions.

With energy costs rising, consumers from residential, commercial, and public buildings are increasingly taking measures to enhance energy efficiency of their buildings,this has led to the concept of energy retrofits.

The key players covered in this study

Daikin

Orion Energy Systems

Siemens Building Technologies

E.ON Energy Services

Ameresco

Energy Retrofit

Eaton

Chevron Energy Solutions

Philips Lighting

Trane

Wahaso

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hvac and Controls

Insulation and Glazing

Lighting and Controls

Water Heating

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Energy Retrofits Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Energy Retrofits Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Energy Retrofits Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hvac and Controls

1.4.3 Insulation and Glazing

1.4.4 Lighting and Controls

1.4.5 Water Heating

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Energy Retrofits Systems Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size

2.2 Energy Retrofits Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Energy Retrofits Systems Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Energy Retrofits Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Energy Retrofits Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Energy Retrofits Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Energy Retrofits Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Energy Retrofits Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Energy Retrofits Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Energy Retrofits Systems Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Energy Retrofits Systems Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Energy Retrofits Systems Key Players in China

7.3 China Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Type

7.4 China Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Energy Retrofits Systems Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Energy Retrofits Systems Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Energy Retrofits Systems Key Players in India

10.3 India Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Type

10.4 India Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Energy Retrofits Systems Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Energy Retrofits Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Daikin

12.1.1 Daikin Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Energy Retrofits Systems Introduction

12.1.4 Daikin Revenue in Energy Retrofits Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Daikin Recent Development

12.2 Orion Energy Systems

12.2.1 Orion Energy Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Energy Retrofits Systems Introduction

12.2.4 Orion Energy Systems Revenue in Energy Retrofits Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Orion Energy Systems Recent Development

12.3 Siemens Building Technologies

12.3.1 Siemens Building Technologies Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Energy Retrofits Systems Introduction

12.3.4 Siemens Building Technologies Revenue in Energy Retrofits Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Siemens Building Technologies Recent Development

12.4 E.ON Energy Services

12.4.1 E.ON Energy Services Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Energy Retrofits Systems Introduction

12.4.4 E.ON Energy Services Revenue in Energy Retrofits Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 E.ON Energy Services Recent Development

12.5 Ameresco

12.5.1 Ameresco Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Energy Retrofits Systems Introduction

12.5.4 Ameresco Revenue in Energy Retrofits Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Ameresco Recent Development

12.6 Energy Retrofit

12.6.1 Energy Retrofit Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Energy Retrofits Systems Introduction

12.6.4 Energy Retrofit Revenue in Energy Retrofits Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Energy Retrofit Recent Development

12.7 Eaton

12.7.1 Eaton Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Energy Retrofits Systems Introduction

12.7.4 Eaton Revenue in Energy Retrofits Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Eaton Recent Development

12.8 Chevron Energy Solutions

12.8.1 Chevron Energy Solutions Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Energy Retrofits Systems Introduction

12.8.4 Chevron Energy Solutions Revenue in Energy Retrofits Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Chevron Energy Solutions Recent Development

12.9 Philips Lighting

12.9.1 Philips Lighting Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Energy Retrofits Systems Introduction

12.9.4 Philips Lighting Revenue in Energy Retrofits Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Philips Lighting Recent Development

12.10 Trane

12.10.1 Trane Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Energy Retrofits Systems Introduction

12.10.4 Trane Revenue in Energy Retrofits Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Trane Recent Development

12.11 Wahaso

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

