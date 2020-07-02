GLOBAL E-COMPASS MARKET 2020 TO EXHIBIT IMPRESSIVE GROWTH | HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC, NXP SEMICONDUCTORS, BOSCH SENSORTEC, STMICROELECTRONICS

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled “Global E-Compass Market” provides the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market. This global gives exhaustive study of new market entry, industry forecasting, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis and planning, target market analysis, insights and innovation. This E-Compass Market report also provides a deep insight into the activities of key players such as Honeywell International Inc, NXP Semiconductors, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, STMicroelectronics, Magnachip Semiconductor, PNI Sensor, and others. This comprehensive report gives better market perspective in terms of future events, sales strategies, Investments, business marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, customer actions or behaviours with the help of 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages for easy understanding.

Global E-compass market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 15.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of E-compass in electronic gadgets such as smartphone, tablets, wearable devices and others is a key factor for the growth of this market.

Major Industry Competitors: E-Compass Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global E-compass market are TDK Corporation, Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation., MEMSIC, Inc, AICHI STEEL CORPORATION., Honeywell International Inc, NXP Semiconductors, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, STMicroelectronics, Magnachip Semiconductor, PNI Sensor, TrueNorth Technology Solutions, mCube, Garmin Ltd, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Sparton, KuSaBa Engineers Private Limited., BARIGO Barometerfabrik GmbH, Koden Electronics Co., Ltd., Jewell Instruments, LLC, Airmar Technology Corp., Navico, among others.

Key Segmentation: E-Compass Market

By Technology (Fluxgate, Hall Effect, Magnetoresistive, Others), Type (1&2 Axis, 3 Axis, 6 Axis, 9 Axis), Application (Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Surveying, Marine, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing demand of E-compass in electronic gadgets such as smartphone, tablets, wearable devices and others drives the market growth

Prevailing usage of E-compass in Uavs and Auvs is another factor uplifting the market growth

Rising disposable income and changing lifestyle will also drive the market growth

Growing demand for E-compass sensors based on magneto-resistive technology acts as a market driver

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, TDK Corporation, a electronics company and Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, provider of advanced sensing devices introduced new product for compass application. The new device is introduced at Consumer Electronics Show 2018 conducted in Las Vegas. The both companies are offering the accurate solution for electronic devices such as tablets, game console controllers and smartphones which helped them to increase their market presence as well as revenue through increased customer base

In April 2016, MEMSIC, a sensing solution provider launched new sensor for the e-Compass applications. The new MMC3630KJ is magnetic sensor designed in ultra-small size to fit in different portable devices like electronic gadgets. Through this new product company strengthened their product portfolio and offering for the customers

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Primary Respondents, Demand Side

