GLOBAL ASSET INTEGRITY MANAGEMENT MARKET INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS AND REVENUE IMPACTING SOLUTIONS

The global asset integrity management market is expected to reach USD 36.9 billion by 2025 from USD 18.8 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7 % in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. This Study provides a deep insight into the activities of key competitors such as Aker Solutions, Bureau Veritas SA, Fluor Corporation, Intertek Group plc, SGS SA , Applus Servicios Tecnológicos, S.L.U., Det Norske Veritas Group, and others.

The global asset integrity management market is expected to reach USD 36.9 billion by 2025 from USD 18.8 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7 % in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Industry Competitors: Asset Integrity Management Market

The renowned players in asset integrity management market are Aker Solutions, Bureau Veritas SA, Fluor Corporation, Intertek Group plc, SGS SA , Applus Servicios Tecnológicos, S.L.U., Det Norske Veritas Group, John Wood Group PLC, Oceaneering International, Inc., ROSEN Group, TechnipFMC plc, LifeTech Engineering Ltd., EM&I, Metegrity Inc., General Electric , ABB, Siemens , FORCE Technology and Tipper Group many more.

Key Segmentation: Asset Integrity Management Market

By Services (RBI, Ram Study, Corrosion Management, Pipeline Integrity Management, Hazid Study, Structural Integrity Management, NDT), By Industry (Oil and Gas, Power, Mining, Aerospace, Others)

Regional Outlook

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2017, Bureau Veritas launched AIM3D, a next generation asset integrity management solution. It is used from the design stage, through construction and throughout the operational lifecycle. It is a solution which combines a digital twin of any marine or offshore assets.It is used in shipping and offshore industries.

In 2015, ABS Group launched a new offshore Asset Integrity Management (AIM) service which focused on efficiency and profitability for asset owners and operators and driving operational reliability. It is designed for customers to assess the true condition of their assets.It is used in oil and gas, power and mining.

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Asset Integrity Management Market

Asset Integrity Management Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Asset Integrity Management Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Asset Integrity Management Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Asset Integrity Management Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Asset Integrity Management Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Asset Integrity Management

Global Asset Integrity Management Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

