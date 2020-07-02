Growing Application In The Textile Sector To Foster Fluorotelomers Market Outlook Through 2023

Based on these factors, a research report by Global Market Insights, Inc., estimates that the global fluorotelomers market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% through 2023. The market would foresee a valuation of 68.9-kilo tons over the forthcoming timeframe.

The global fluorotelomers market, which was valued for 26.5-kilo tons in 2015, is projected to witness sizable growth in the coming years. Fluorotelomers are extensively used in fire-fighting foams to counter flammable liquid fires. These foams offer quick extinguishment, protection and burn-back resistance against vapor release, and have gained vital application in the industrial, military, municipal, and aviation sector. Growing safety concerns over fire hazards across the chemical, textile, and oil and gas industry may foster product demand.

Fluorotelomers are gaining significance in the textile industry as they are used to increase stain resistance of textile products against solvents, chemicals, and dust. They are used in healthcare textiles owing to its potential to offer protective surface finish to products like gown and surgical drapes, safeguarding healthcare workers and patients from fluid-based pathogens.

Fluorotelomer alcohol (FTOH) products are also gaining traction in the textile sector. According to a report, in 2015, the FTOH segment was accounted for USD 114 million in terms of revenue. Meanwhile, the product’s application in the textile sector of Latin America, led by Brazil, is likely to record 8.5% CAGR and over USD 26 million by 2023.

Europe fluorotelomers market is likely to observe gains of nearly 8.7-kilo tons through 2023, primarily led by France, Germany, and the UK. The market for fluorotelomers iodide products is expected to gain momentum, recording a CAGR of 9.1% and more than $19.5 million through 2023.

Asia Pacific fluorotelomers market, mostly led by India and China, recorded consumption of more than 12-kilo tons in 2015. The industry is likely to witness massive growth over the coming years. Expansion activities in the textile sector of China, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh may foster product demand.

Domestic production throughout South East Asia has led to steady growth in the industrial production index (IPI). This growth could drive the need for firefighting foam across the industrial sector, further paving the way for new growth prospects in the fluorotelomers market of APAC.

The competitive landscape of the global fluorotelomers industry is inclusive of players such as Wilshire Technologies, AGC Chemicals, Dynax, TCI, Daikin America, and Fluoryx among others.

