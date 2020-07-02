Enteral Feeding Formulas Market to Record a Robust Growth Rate for the COVID-19 Period

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market is accounted for $4.29 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $9.83 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising prevalence of chronic diseases and disorders, growing geriatric population, growing number of preterm births and rising demand for homecare. However, complications associated with enteral feeding are hindering the market growth.

Enteral feeding is a method to deliver nutrients into the gastrointestinal tract through the use of a tube. It is considered when an individual is not safe for oral intake or oral intake is not adequate to meet nutritional requirements. Enteral feeding tubes are available in various types based on the feeding route such as nasal tube, oral tube and esophagostomy tube.

Amongst Product, the standard formulas segment has considerable growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to their extensive use in a majority of enterally fed patients, especially chronically tube-fed patients.

By Geography, Asia-Pacific region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period due to the presence of a large patient pool for chronic diseases and disorders, increasing incidences of preterm births, rising healthcare expenditure, rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing middle-class population and rising population in emerging APAC countries.

Some of the key players in global enteral feeding formulas market are Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Global Health Product Inc., Nestle S.A., Trovita Health Science, Danone Nutricia, Fresenius Kabi, Hormel Foods Corporation, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Victius Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG and Merck & Co., Inc.

Products Covered:

• Disease-Specific Formulas

• Standard Formulas

• Blenderized Formula

• Fiber Supplemented Formula

• Semi-Elemental Formula

• Polymeric Formula

• Elemental Formula

• Hydrolyzed Formula

• Other Products

Stages Covered:

• Pediatrics

• Adults

Forms Covered:

• Liquid

• Powder

• Other Forms

Mode of Deliveries Covered:

• Oral

• Trans-pyloric

• Gastric

Flavor Types Covered:

• Flavored

• Unflavored

Therapeutic Areas Covered:

• Malabsorption

• Crohn’s disease

• Cystic Fibrosis

• Congenital Heart Disease

• Kidney Failure

• Choanal atresia

• Inflammatory bowel disease

• Short Bowel Syndrome

• Other Therapeutic Areas

Applications Covered:

• Gastroenterology

• Diabetes

• Neurology

• Oncology

• Critical Care

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Long-Term Care Facilities

• Hospitals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

