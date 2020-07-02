Electronically Scanned Array Market Expecting Huge Growth During 2020-2027 Focusing On Leading Players Like Rada Electronic Industries Ltd., Rohde & Schwarz, Inc., Saab AB

The Electronically Scanned Array Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Electronically Scanned Array market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

An electronically scanned array is a phased array that is an array of antennas that generates radio wave beams and rays. The emitted waves are navigated in the desired direction to a precise point without physically moving the antennas. This scanned arrays used in defense radar systems to scan radar beams and detect planes and missiles. Furthermore, the rising preference for technologically advanced system and integration of electronically scanned array into radar systems are the some of the major driving factors for the market growth.

Top Key Players:-Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leonardo S.p.A, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rada Electronic Industries Ltd., Rohde & Schwarz, Inc., Saab AB, SI2 Technologies, Thales Group, The Raytheon Company

The market is expected to grow in the defense sectors due to its rising applications in the detection and location of unidentified objects. Nevertheless, the high development costs of radar systems are hindering the growth of the global electronically scanned array market. Furthermore, due to growth in defense budgets of numerous emerging economies such as India and China has also created ample opportunities for an electronically scanned array market.

The global electronically scanned array market is segmented on the type, platform, and component. On the basis of type, the electronically scanned array market is segmented active electronically scanned array and passive electronically scanned array. On the basis of platform, the electronically scanned array market is segmented into land, naval, and airborne. On the basis of component, the electronically scanned array market is segmented into radar data processor, transmit receive module, cooling system, and others.

