COVID-19 UPDATE: Parkinson’s Disease Market 2020 Is Growing Globally With Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Global Parkinson’s Disease Market report comprises of the best market and business solutions to industry in this rapidly revolutionizing market place to thrive in the market. The market definition gives the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. Competitor strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions can be utilized well by the industry to take better steps for selling goods and services. This Global Parkinson’s Disease Market research report is a careful investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which spans several market dynamics.

Global parkinson’s disease market is rising gradually to an estimated value of USD 9.7 Billion by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 12.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This significant rise in market value can increase research development initiatives to launching novel therapies.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-parkinsons-disease-market&pm

Market Definition: Global Parkinson’s Disease Market

Parkinson’s disease is chronic and progressive neurodegenerative disorders that affects dopamine producing neurons in central nervous system. Parkinson’s disease tends to develops in brain over many years. The patient with Parkinson’s disease experience tremor, slow movement, rigid muscle, impaired posture and balance, loss of automatic movements, slurry speech and others.

According to the Clinical Practice Research Data link summary report 2018, it is identified that there were 145,519 prevalence cases of patient with age 20 and above with Parkinson’s disease in UK seen in the year 2018. The estimation incidence cases were 18,461 in patient aged above 45 or over. This significant rise in patient number acts as a driver for the growth of Parkinson’s disease Market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Parkinson’s Disease Market

Global parkinson’s disease market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of parkinson’s disease market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players: Global Parkinson’s Disease Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global parkinson’s disease market are, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC , Imugene Limited, Immutep, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc and few among others.

Global Parkinson’s Disease Market By Type (Drug-induced parkinsonism, Vascular parkinsonism, Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NSA), Corticobasal degeneration (CBD), Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), Multiple system atrophy (MSA), Idiopathic Parkinson’s and Others), Mechanism of Cation type( Dopamine agonists, Monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B) inhibitors, Catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors, Adenosine A2 receptor antagonist), Therapy Type (Medication, Deep brain stimulation and Others), Drug Type (Amantadine, Safinamide, Brivaracetam, Pimavanserin, Carbidopa and levodopa, Rivastigmine tartrate, Rotigotine, Ferampanel, Apomorphine hydrochloride, Pramipexole and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Sublingual, Parenteral and Others), End- users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence rate of parkinson’s disease worldwide

Exposure to certain toxin or change in environment may increase the parkinson’s disease

The launch of new products and research collaboration are the prime strategies to reinforce the market position

Growing in aging population as it affect most commonly in geriatric population

Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving parkinson’s disease drug therapeutics market

Market Restraints

High cost involved in the treatment

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about parkinson’s disease treatment

Segmentation: Global Parkinson’s Disease Market

By Type

Drug-induced parkinsonism

Vascular parkinsonism

Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NSA)

Corticobasal degeneration (CBD)

Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP)

Multiple system atrophy (MSA)

Idiopathic Parkinson’s

Others

By Mechanism of Cation type

Dopamine agonists

Monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B) inhibitors

Catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors

Adenosine A2 receptor antagonist

By Drug Type

Amantadine

Safinamide

Brivaracetam

Pimavanserin

Carbidopa and levodopa

Rivastigmine tartrate

Rotigotine

Ferampanel

Apomorphine hydrochloride

Pramipexole

Others

By Therapy

Medication

Deep brain stimulation

Others

By Route of administration

Oral

Parenteral

Sublingual

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Buy this Report (Can be used by entire organization across the globe + Downloadable and Printable PDF + 30 + Countries) @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-parkinsons-disease-market&pm

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc received FDA approval for Osmolex ER (amantadine hydrochloride) which is an extended release tablet indicated for the treatment of parkinson’s disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients

In August 2017, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received FDA approval Gocovri (amantadine) extended release tablet for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications

Research Methodology: Global Parkinson’s Disease Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global parkinson’s disease market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]