Aircraft Evacuation Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the COVID-19 Forecast Period

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Aircraft Evacuation is accounted for $1.62 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.97 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.0 % during the forecast period. Increase in demand for new aircraft and periodic inspections, safety drills, inadvertent slide deployments, and emergency landings are the key driving factors for the market growth. Long product lifecycle of evacuation slides and existing backlogs of aircraft deliveries are the factors hampering the market growth.

Aircraft evacuation refers to emergency evacuation from an aircraft which may take place on the ground, in water, or mid-flight. There are standard special evacuation equipment and evacuation procedures to ensure safe evacuation from aircraft. Aircraft accidents have instilled the need for new considerations regarding safety of the aircrafts in emergency situations. Standard evacuation procedures and specialized equipment are to be implemented during the evacuation process.

Based on distribution channel, the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) leads the aircraft evacuation market size with increasing investments by airliners for upgrading their product portfolio. For instance, EAM Worldwide entered into a strategic partnership with Lufthansa Technik and received the FAA TSO-C69C approval for manufacturing escape slides. Further, proliferating demand for cost-effective aircraft evacuation systems to facilitate low cost carriers are positively influencing the OEMs market share during the forecast period.

By geography, North America aircraft evacuation market share is growing at a faster rate during the forecast period. This share is attributed to the presence of multiple aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing, United Technologies, Lockheed Martin, and General Dynamics Corporation. Increasing focus on lightweight evacuation systems and advanced technologies with ability to sense the ground and automatically adjust length are positively influencing the regional demand. Moreover, increasing aircraft production and delays associated with aircraft deliveries and backlogs are positively influencing the market expansion

Some of the key players in the aircraft evacuation market are Cobham PLC, Dart Aerospace, EAM Worldwide, GKN Aerospace Services Limited, Martin-Baker, Mustang Survival, NPP Zvezda PAO, Survival Equipment Services Ltd, Switlik Parachute Company Inc, Trelleborg AB, UTC Aerospace Systems and Zodiac Aerospace.

