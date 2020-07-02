Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market Dynamic Outlook and Influencing Growth Drivers | Google, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Apple, Facebook

The Artificial Intelligence Robots market research report acts as a great source of information with which businesses can get a telescopic view of the existing market trends, consumer’s demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities and market status. Moreover, this Artificial Intelligence Robots report also comprises of all the key market information including market definition, classifications, key developments, applications, and engagements. It describes a thorough study of the current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics. Detailing about the actions of key players with respect to product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effects of the same in terms of sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values is also conducted in the report

The Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market accounted for USD 3.0 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.1% forecast to 2025.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a creation of wise and smart machines that work, respond and react like people. It is utilized to enhance the proficiency of day by day undertakings. Advancing innovation, selection of robots and drones, driverless tractors, crop health checking and automated water system framework are a part of the applications that are credited to the high development of the global artificial intelligence in agriculture.

Crucial Features of Artificial Intelligence Robots Market Report:

Intensive outline of Artificial Intelligence Robots industry alongside anticipated development examination and memorable and current status of the business.

A wide-running examination of real contenders, makers, providers, merchants in the Artificial Intelligence Robots showcase alongside driving contender’s item determination, indispensable money related subtleties, corporate profiles, and rewarding business stratagems.

Exact and fundamental assessment of Artificial Intelligence Robots advertise division dependent on item/benefit types, applications, areas, and innovation.

Significant experiences into import/send out exercises, request and supply examination, Artificial Intelligence Robots piece of the overall industry, measure, development rate, benefit, income, CAGR, and other basic subtleties.

A significant investigation of changing business sector elements, Artificial Intelligence Robots advertise main impetus just as generation examination, limit, producing cost, industry chain structure, and dynamic viewpoint.

Leading players of artificial intelligence robots market are Google, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Apple, Facebook, Siemens, Baidu, Inc., GE, Welltok, Inc., General Vision, Inc., Enlitic, Next IT, iCarbonX, Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, H2O.ai, Samsung Electronics America, Xilinx, Iteris, Inc., Atomwise, Zebra Medical Vision Ltd, Raven Industries, Sensely Lifegraph, Qualcomm, Wikitude, Basler AG, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Cognex Corporation, Avigilon and others

Key Market Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence Robots

Based on offering, the market is segmented into

Hardware and

Software

The hardware is sub segmented into

storage devices,

network devices and

processors

The software is sub segmented into AI platforms and AI solutions.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil among others.

Based on robots, the market is segmented into

industrial and

service robot

Based on end user, the market can be segmented into

Manufacturing,

Healthcare,

BFSI,

Research and academia,

Transportation,

Retail and e-commerce and others (oil and gas, and advertising)

Based on technology, the market is segmented into

Machine learning,

Natural language processing (NLP), and

Context awareness and computer vision

Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint

High adoption of robots for personal use such as companionship and entertainment.

Increasing aging population worldwide boosting the demand for AI-based robots for elderly assistance.

Huge implementation and investment costs.

Data inefficiency in building proper AI algorithms.

Support from governments worldwide to develop modern technologies.

Competitive Analysis: Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market

The global artificial intelligence robots market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of artificial intelligence robots market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Artificial Intelligence Robots Industry Overview

1.1 Artificial Intelligence Robots Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Artificial Intelligence Robots Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two: Artificial Intelligence Robots Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Artificial Intelligence Robots Size by Demand

2.3 Artificial Intelligence Robots Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three: Artificial Intelligence Robots by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Artificial Intelligence Robots Size by Type

3.3 Artificial Intelligence Robots Forecast by Type

Chapter Four: Major Region of Artificial Intelligence Robots Market

4.1 Artificial Intelligence Robots Sales

4.2 Artificial Intelligence Robots Revenue & market share

Chapter Five: Major Companies List

Chapter Six: Conclusion

