Workstation Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

The global workstation market is segmented into product type such as tower workstation, mobile workstation, rack workstation, blade workstation and all-in-one workstation. Among these segments, mobile workstation segment accounted for maximum share of 23% in 2016 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Moreover, the all in one workstation segment is anticipated to grow at a maximum CAGR during the forecast period. Growing 3D animation industries and rising demand for animation software, networking and graphics are likely to foster the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Global workstation market is expected to register a 9.8 % CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global workstation market is expected to reach at notable revenue by the end of 2023. The market is expected to expand on the back of increasing industrialization and growing demand for engineering designing in manufacturing industries.

The digital content creation workstation and engineering workstation segments by application are likely to flourish during the forecast period. The growth these two segments is likely to augmented by a number of factors such as growing 3D animation market and increasing number of manufacturing industries across the globe.

Growing Industrialization

Increasing number of industries such as automobile, manufacturing, engineering designing and 3D animation industries is a major factor which is fuelling the demand for workstations. Moreover, rising adoption for mobile workstation in oil & gas exploration applications is also propelling the growth of global workstation market.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

Increasing demand for 3D arts and animations

Growing preferences for 3D arts and animation in media and entertainment, game production industries and automobile industries is augmenting the demand for advanced workstations. Further, use of 3D arts and animation for advertisement purposes and in website designing is envisioned to escalate the demand for workstations in during the forecast period.

Although, factors such as high cost of workstations, regular maintenance and presence of alternative platforms are likely to inhibit the growth of the global workstation market in the near future.

The report titled “Workstation Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023” delivers detailed overview of the global workstation market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by end-use industry, by application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global workstation market which includes company profiling of Hewlett-Packard, Dell Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Fujitsu Ltd., NEC Corporation. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global workstation market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

