Telecom Network Infrastructure Market Statistics 2020 | Industry Growth, Share & Regional Forecast To 2026

The demand for enhanced cellular coverage and improved connectivity will propel telecom network infrastructure market growth in the ensuing years. The requirement for advancing cellular coverage in rural areas has resulted in proliferated adoption of base stations. For provision of better connectivity in distant rural areas, macrocells are well-suited base stations. Telecom companies are deploying advanced 5G base stations owing to the intensifying demand for 5G network. For example, in April 2019, SK Telecom deployed 34,000 5G base stations across 85 cities in South Korea for commercialization of 5G.

Telecom companies are developing advanced telecom infrastructure to answer the spiraling demand for commercializing 5G network. 5G network, which delivers higher data transmission speed and wider bandwidth, requires sophisticated network performance to support new use cases. 5G network trials are being performed by telecom operators to push the commercialization process of 5G network. Besides, the consolidation of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend across organization has also strengthened the need for advancing telecom connectivity across enterprises.

Increasing usage of wireless and cellular devices may augment the growth trajectory of global telecom network infrastructure market. With an eye on introducing 5G connectivity, telecom companies across the globe are working on rolling out new 5G compatible wireless solutions and products. Taking October 2019 for instance, Nokia released TPS (Time-sensitive Packet Switch) Nokia 1830 that supports cloud-native architectures and Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) necessary for supporting time-critical services in 5G.

This platform would allow telecom operators to cost-effectively upgrade their network to 5G cloud RAN. Such innovations in the technology landscape could rapidly expedite the upgradation process of telecom network infrastructure.

While there are numerous pros of wireless devices, there are some grave cons associated with it as well. Cyberattacks being one such con has significantly impacted businesses that have adopted wireless telecom networks in recent years.

A major factor for this cause is hackers that can easily tamper with user’s sensitive information and data. Lately, cases of cyberattacks on telecom providers have seen a rise, imposing a crucial challenge on the telecom network infrastructure industry to protect their valuable network assets.

Favorable federal initiatives to support the implementation of 5G networks could expand the prospects of telecom network infrastructure industry of North America. Numerous regulators in the region have shifted their efforts towards developing existing telecom infrastructure in order to harness the capabilities of 5G connectivity.

Federal organizations like the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and Federal Communication Commission (FCC) are concentrating on enhancing their regulatory framework to attract more investment for 5G telecom infrastructure development. Initiative such as these could impede new growth prospects in North America telecom network infrastructure market in the years to come.

Currently, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NEC Corporation and Nokia Corporation are the market leaders in telecom network infrastructure. These firms are leveraging advanced strategies and introducing innovative products in the telecom network infrastructure market.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

