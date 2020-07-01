Stationary Battery Storage Market In-Depth Analysis, Growth, Future Opportunities and Forecast (2020-2030)

The stationary battery storage market is likely to foresee a significant revenue growth owing to the increasing adoption of flow batteries across the world. Longer cycle life and a flexible layout are some of the characteristics that are pushing the demand for flow batteries on a global scale.

Additionally, minimal emissions, lack of flammable electrolytes, and quick response times are among the other determinants that are complementing the adoption of flow battery over other available industry alternatives. Moreover, the introduction of regulatory frameworks that promotes the use of clean energy sources is further expected to impel the overall market share by 2030.

In terms of application, an increasing shift towards renewable energy sources such as wind and solar technology is poised to play a major role in the growth of the off-grid services application segment. In addition, increasing investments towards rural electrification is also likely to add up to the segment share over the coming years.

In fact, the growing concerns regarding rural isolation coupled with increasing regulatory initiatives towards the improvement of the overall standard of living of people living across remote locations should further increase the growth contribution from the off-grid services segment. Furthermore, a limited energy infrastructure would also further augment the overall business landscape over the coming years.

Through a regional reference-frame, the rising demand for grid support mechanism that is reliable is projected to drive stationary battery storage market in North America over the forthcoming years. Technological advancements in the field of energy storage technologies are further likely to add up to the regional industry growth by 2030.

North America is considered to be a lucrative terrain for stationary battery companies, and is estimated to observe noteworthy growth by 2030. Factors like proliferating demand for reliable grid support and rapidly advancing energy storage technologies could play a vital role in supporting regional stationary battery storage market size.

Moreover, increasing investments towards expanding battery production units and infrastructure might strengthen business outlook. Taking May 2020 for instance, Tesla and Panasonic joined forces to expand battery production at the automaker’s Gigafactory 1 plant.

While energy company Strata Solar recently completed the pre-construction work on one of the largest stationary energy storage plants in the US, developed using Tesla megapacks. Rise in cases of power outages and increasing consumer awareness regarding energy security and carbon emissions will further escalate technology demand across North America.

Several market players are increasingly innovating in the business scape in efforts to gain a competitive edge over others. Citing an instance, in 2019, Tesla launched a Megapack that is bigger than its previous battery storage systems, known as Powerpack. The company stated that the Megapack, capable of storing over 3 MWh of electricity, boasts of 60% more energy density in comparison to the Tesla Powerpack.

Apart from Tesla, the competitive landscape of the global stationary battery storage market is inclusive of players such as Toshiba Corporation, BYD, and Panasonic Corporation among others.

Chapter 4 Stationary Battery Storage Market, By Battery

4.1 Stationary battery storage market share by battery, 2019 & 2030

4.2 Lithium-ion

4.2.1 Global market from lithium-ion, 2014 – 2030

4.2.2 Global market from lithium-ion, by region, 2014 – 2030

4.3 Sodium sulphur

4.3.1 Global market from sodium sulphur, 2014 – 2030

4.3.2 Global market from sodium sulphur, by region, 2014 – 2030

4.4 Lead acid

4.4.1 Global market from lead acid, 2014 – 2030

4.4.2 Global market from lead acid, by region, 2014 – 2030

4.5 Flow battery

4.5.1 Global market from flow battery, 2014 – 2030

4.5.2 Global market from flow battery, by region, 2014 – 2030

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Global market from others, 2014 – 2030

4.6.2 Global market from others, by region, 2014 – 2030