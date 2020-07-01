Software-Defined Data Center Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Growth Forecast & Emerging Trends To 2026

Software-defined data center market is envisaged to be valued at USD 235 billion by the end of 2026, in terms of revenue. The worldwide SDDC industry is fragmented into different solution types. Amongst these, the software-defined networking solutions segment is expected to perform exceptionally well in the upcoming years. This segmental growth is attributed to the robust adoption of cloud services and IT convergence globally. Moreover, the growth is fueled by SDN’s abilities to offer enterprise-wide array of resources which can potentially be utilized to automate, organize, and support and scale the operations.

The burgeoning demands for cloud computing are foreseen to transform the dynamics of data center infrastructure by delivering improved flexibility, scalability, and programmability by the virtualizing model.

Based on the end use segment, the global software-defined data center market from healthcare sector is predicted to amass hefty proceeds in the forthcoming years owing to the increasing investments in the healthcare, and escalating demands for scale data center capacities. The healthcare institutes are massively adopting the software-defined data centers to augment the quality of patient care, save time, streamline the operations, and reduce the overall cost. The elevating adoption of software-defined data centers across the healthcare institutes is likely to lead to a major market expansion ahead.

The large scale adoption of big analytics and Internet of Things and proliferation of wearable devices have also modified the healthcare sector scenario, paving way for the software-defined data center industry growth.

The global software-defined data center market is likely to witness a flourishing period of growth in the forthcoming timeframe. Increasing demand for resource pooling, data integrity, predictability, resiliency and virtualization is expected to drive industry demand over the forecast time period.

Rising dominance of cloud services and constant growth in consumer and business applications across the world is also accelerating the software-defined data center market growth. Meanwhile, growing trends of online shopping, social networking and video streaming are further boosting the data generation.

Additionally, increasing use of smartphones combined with the growing internet penetration in APAC region has become the key driving factor. Rising trends of IoT, mobility solutions, and cloud computing are further expected to boost the market share as well.

The key software-defined data center market players are further investing in research & development activities to improve their service abilities, making sure of low OpEx and CapEx for end-user organizations. These market leaders are also collaborating with local players in order to expand their market presence by serving underserved and unserved markets. This would help them in strengthening their market position.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 6. Software-Defined Data Center Market, By End-Use

6.1. Key trends by end-use

6.2. Cloud service providers

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3. Enterprise

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3.2. BFSI

6.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3.3. Government

6.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3.4. Healthcare

6.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3.5. Manufacturing

6.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3.6. IT enabled services (ITeS)

6.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3.7. Retail & e-commerce

6.3.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3.8. Others

6.3.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.4. Telecom service providers

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026