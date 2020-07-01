SILICON WAFER RECLAIM MARKET STUDY 2020 EXPANDING WORLDWIDE WITH TOP PLAYERS FUTURE BUSINESS SCOPE AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS REPORT

New research document with title Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market Research Report’ Size, status and forecast has the ability to grow into one of the most important markets in the world, while playing a prominent role in gradual impact on the global economy. This Silicon Wafer Reclaim study provides a 360° field of view and insight to briefly show the industry’s key results. These insights help business decision makers make better business plans and make informed decisions to improve profitability. The revenues of the Silicon Wafer Reclaim market have grown significantly over the past five years until 2019 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demands, but the current economic slowdown and the confrontation with COVID-19 have had a major impact on how players operate and identify. Maintain momentum. Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market estimates rely extensively on volume and value and price fluctuations as the supply and demand gap widens.

Global silicon wafer reclaim market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.15% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for consumer electronic goods and increasing demand of product from solar energy industry are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market

Wafer reclaim is a silicon wafer which has been polished, cleaned and processed so that they can be used for the different applications such as solar cells, integrated circuits and others. The costs of this reclaimed wafer are very less and the quality is very good as well. These silicon wafers are thin in size and caters same features as the virgin test wafers. They are mainly used in integrated circuits and many companies also use these silicon wafers for their product testing.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the semiconductor industry will drive the market growth

Rising disposable income will also propel the growth of the market

Increasing industrialization and urbanization will also accelerate the market growth

Lost cost of the product as compared to the test wafer will also enhance the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Dearth of awareness regarding reclaim services will also restrain the market growth

Complex manufacturing process is also going to restrict the growth of this market

Major Market Competitors/Players

NanoSILICON, Inc., AnySilicon, Pure Wafer, a WRS Materials company, Silicon Valley Microelectronics, Inc., NoeL Technologies, Inc., RS Technologies Co., Ltd., Nova Electronic Materials, DSK Technologies Pte Ltd., Phoenix Silicon International Corporation, Shinryo Corporation, NAURA Akrion Inc, Polishing Corporation of America, Optim Wafer Services, MT Systems, KINIK COMPANY, Silicon Specialist, Global Silicon Technologies, Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation., West European Silicon Technologies B.V., MicroSil, LLC among others.

Key Development in the Market:

In September 2018, Edgewater Capital Partners announced that they have acquired Wafer Holding Company. The main aim of the acquisition is to provide better services and high quality products to their customers. They also want deliver next generation technology nodes to the silicon solutions companies

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Segmentation: Global Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market

By Product

150mm

200mm

300mm

Others

By Application

Integrated Circuits

Solar Cells

Others

Competitive Analysis

Global silicon wafer reclaim market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of silicon wafer reclaim market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

