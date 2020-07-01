Security Testing Market Size, Analysis, Trends and Segmented Data by Top Companies and Opportunities 2020-2027

New Jersey, United States,- The latest research study on Security Testing Market Added by Verified Market Research, offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on myriad regions across the geographical landscape of the ‘Security Testing market’. The report also expands on comprehensive details regarding the supply and demand analysis, participation by major industry players and market share growth statistics of the business sphere.

Global Security Testing Market was valued at USD 3.41 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 15.50 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.32% from 2017 to 2025.

The research report on the Security Testing market provides a granular assessment of this business vertical and includes information concerning the market tendencies such as revenue estimations, current remuneration, market valuation, and market size over the estimated timeframe.

Major Players Covered in this Report are:

Qualys

Cisco Systems

Intertek Group PLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Applause

IBM Corporation

UL

Checkmarx

Whitehat Security