Public Safety and Security Market Size, Analysis, Trends and Segmented Data by Top Companies and Opportunities 2020-2027

The latest research study on Public Safety and Security Market offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on myriad regions across the geographical landscape of the 'Public Safety and Security market'. The report also expands on comprehensive details regarding the supply and demand analysis, participation by major industry players and market share growth statistics of the business sphere.

Global Public Safety and Security Market was valued at USD 307.8 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 767.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2018 to 2026.

The research report on the Public Safety and Security market provides a granular assessment of this business vertical and includes information concerning the market tendencies such as revenue estimations, current remuneration, market valuation, and market size over the estimated timeframe.

Major Players Covered in this Report are:

NEC Corporation

ESRI

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

Cisco Systems

IBM Corporation

AGT International

Honeywell International

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.