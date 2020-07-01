Mobile Application Security Market Size, Analysis, Trends and Segmented Data by Top Companies and Opportunities 2020-2027

New Jersey, United States,- The latest research study on Mobile Application Security Market Added by Verified Market Research, offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on myriad regions across the geographical landscape of the ‘Mobile Application Security market’. The report also expands on comprehensive details regarding the supply and demand analysis, participation by major industry players and market share growth statistics of the business sphere.

Global Mobile Application Security Market was valued at USD 1026.89 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 8196.29 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25.96% from 2017 to 2025.

Download Sample Copy of Mobile Application Security Market Report Study 2020-2027 @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=2971&utm_source=APS&utm_medium=003

The research report on the Mobile Application Security market provides a granular assessment of this business vertical and includes information concerning the market tendencies such as revenue estimations, current remuneration, market valuation, and market size over the estimated timeframe.

Major Players Covered in this Report are:

VMWare (EMC)

Lookout

Symantec Corporation

Airpatrol Corporation

Trend Micro

Kaspersky Lab

McAfee (Intel Security)

Avast Software S.R.O.

Mobileiron