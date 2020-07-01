Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Statistics & Forecast to 2026| Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., L-3 Communications Holdings

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Market Research Report: Raytheon Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., BAE Systems Plc., Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems Ltd., DRS Technologies, etc.

Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Market Segmentation by Product: , Non Imaging, Imaging

Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Market Segmentation by Application: , Airborne, Naval, Space Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Market:

The report has classified the global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) industry.

Additionally, the industry analysts have studied key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa, along with their respective countries. Here, they have given a clear-cut understanding of the present and future situations of the global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) industry in key regions. This will help the key players to focus on the lucrative regional markets.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) market?

Table of Content

Table of Contents 1 Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications)

1.2 Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Non Imaging

1.2.3 Imaging

1.3 Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Airborne

1.3.3 Naval

1.3.4 Space

1.4 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production

3.4.1 North America Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production

3.5.1 Europe Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production

3.6.1 China Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production

3.7.1 Japan Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production

3.8.1 South Korea Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Business

7.1 Raytheon Company

7.1.1 Raytheon Company Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Raytheon Company Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Raytheon Company Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Raytheon Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation

7.2.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

7.3.1 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

7.4.1 L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 BAE Systems Plc.

7.5.1 BAE Systems Plc. Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 BAE Systems Plc. Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 BAE Systems Plc. Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 BAE Systems Plc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Northrop Grumman

7.6.1 Northrop Grumman Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Northrop Grumman Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Northrop Grumman Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Northrop Grumman Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Thales Group

7.7.1 Thales Group Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Thales Group Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Thales Group Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Thales Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Rockwell Collins

7.8.1 Rockwell Collins Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Rockwell Collins Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Rockwell Collins Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Rockwell Collins Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Elbit Systems Ltd.

7.9.1 Elbit Systems Ltd. Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Elbit Systems Ltd. Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Elbit Systems Ltd. Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Elbit Systems Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 DRS Technologies

7.10.1 DRS Technologies Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 DRS Technologies Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 DRS Technologies Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 DRS Technologies Main Business and Markets Served 8 Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications)

8.4 Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Distributors List

9.3 Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) by Application (2021-2026) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

