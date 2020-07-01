Identity & Access Management Market Size, Analysis, Trends and Segmented Data by Top Companies and Opportunities 2020-2027

New Jersey, United States,- The latest research study on Identity & Access Management Market Added by Verified Market Research, offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on myriad regions across the geographical landscape of the ‘Identity & Access Management market’. The report also expands on comprehensive details regarding the supply and demand analysis, participation by major industry players and market share growth statistics of the business sphere.

Global Identity & Access Management Market was valued at USD 8.21 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 25.08 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.21% from 2017 to 2025.

Download Sample Copy of Identity & Access Management Market Report Study 2020-2027 @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=2726&utm_source=APS&utm_medium=003

The research report on the Identity & Access Management market provides a granular assessment of this business vertical and includes information concerning the market tendencies such as revenue estimations, current remuneration, market valuation, and market size over the estimated timeframe.

Major Players Covered in this Report are:

Microsoft Corporation

Sailpoint Technologies

Oracle Corporation

Dell Emc

IBM Corporation

Hitachi Id Systems

CA Technologies

Micro Focus (Netiq Corporation)

Centrify Corporation