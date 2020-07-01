Hardware & Home Improvement Retailers Market 2020: Value (US$ Billion), Volume Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles, Business Opportunities Till 2025

This report studies the global Hardware & Home Improvement Retailers market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Hardware & Home Improvement Retailers market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report studies the Hardware & Home Improvement Retailers market, Hardware stores (in a number of countries, “shops”), sometimes known as DIY stores, sell household hardware for home improvement including: fasteners, building materials, hand tools, power tools, keys, locks, hinges, chains, plumbing supplies, electrical supplies, cleaning products, housewares, tools, utensils, paint, and lawn and garden products directly to consumers for use at home or for business. Many hardware stores have specialty departments unique to its region or its owner’s interests. These departments include hunting and fishing supplies, plants and nursery products, marine and boating supplies, pet food and supplies, farm and ranch supplies including animal feed, swimming pool chemicals, homebrewing supplies and canning supplies. The five largest hardware retailers in the world are The Home Depot, Lowe’s (both of the United States), Kingfisher of the United Kingdom, Obi of Germany, and Leroy Merlin of Franc

In 2017, the global Hardware & Home Improvement Retailers market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Home Depot

Lowe’s

Inside Tweedy and Popp Hardware

Ace Hardware

Rona

Canadian Tire

Homebase

Wickes

Bauhaus

Bricostore

Praxis

Alibaba

EBay

Amazon

Bunnings Warehouse

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Door Hardware

Building Materials

Kitchen And Toilet Product

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Online Marketing

Offline Marketing

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Hardware & Home Improvement Retailers in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hardware & Home Improvement Retailers are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Hardware & Home Improvement Retailers Manufacturers

Hardware & Home Improvement Retailers Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Hardware & Home Improvement Retailers Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Hardware & Home Improvement Retailers market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.Table of Contents

