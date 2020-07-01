Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Size, Analysis, Trends and Segmented Data by Top Companies and Opportunities 2020-2027

New Jersey, United States,- The latest research study on Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Added by Verified Market Research, offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on myriad regions across the geographical landscape of the ‘Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete market’. The report also expands on comprehensive details regarding the supply and demand analysis, participation by major industry players and market share growth statistics of the business sphere.

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market was valued at USD 1.90 Billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth of 10.08% from 2019-2026 and reach USD 4.11 Billion by 2026.

The research report on the Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete market provides a granular assessment of this business vertical and includes information concerning the market tendencies such as revenue estimations, current remuneration, market valuation, and market size over the estimated timeframe.

Major Players Covered in this Report are:

Ultratech Cement

Formglas Products

Willis Construction Co.

Clark Pacific

Loveld

Fibrex

Betofiber A.S.

Nanjing Beilida New Material System Engineering Co.