Food Safety Testing Market Size, Analysis, Trends and Segmented Data by Top Companies and Opportunities 2020-2027

Global food safety testing market was valued at USD 3.80 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.29 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Global food safety testing market was valued at USD 3.80 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.29 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2025.

The research report on the Food Safety Testing market provides a granular assessment of this business vertical and includes information concerning the market tendencies such as revenue estimations, current remuneration, market valuation, and market size over the estimated timeframe.

Major Players Covered in this Report are:

BASF SE

Syngenta Crop Protection AG

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Royal Frieslandcampina N.V.

Givaudan SA

International Flavors & Fragrances Encapsys LLC.

Arcade Beauty

Koehler Innovative Solutions

Lycored Corp.

and Symrise AG ntertek Group plc

Eurofins Scientific

SGS SA

Bureau Veritas

Det Norske Veritas

ALS Laboratory