Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market to See Massive Growth by 2025 | Nobelpharma, NS Pharma, Santhera, Sarepta Therapeutics

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a medical condition that develops due to a shortage of protein called “dystrophin”. It causes deterioration and breaks down muscles, which results in walking difficulty and limited general mobility. Duchenne muscular dystrophy is considered as one of the most progressive childhood neuromuscular disorders. Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. It is a rare muscle disease, which majorly affects males. There are novel drugs and therapies, disease-modifying, and mutation-specific therapies that are some of the emerging major breakthroughs in the DMD treatment market. it affects boys mostly, but few cases of girls have been registered too.

The Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Male, Female), Therapeutic Approach (Molecular-based Therapies (Mutation Suppression, Exon Skipping), Steroid Therapy (Corticosteroids), Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Other Therapeutic Approaches and Treatment Types), End User (Hospitals/Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, Other)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Drivers

High Demand for Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Market Trend

Increasing Awareness Campaigns for DMD

Rising Disease Burden of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

Restraints

Lack of Standardization to Measure Clinical Efficacy Across All Stages of DMD

Opportunities

Upsurging Investments in Biopharmaceutical R&D to Release Novel Disease Therapies

Increasing Awareness among People and With the Government’s Urgency for the Treatment of the Disease

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Chapter 4: Presenting the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

