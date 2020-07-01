Recent report published by research nester titled “Dental Digital X-Ray Equipment Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024″delivers detailed overview of the Global dental digital x-ray equipment market in terms of market segmentation by type, by application, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global dental digital x-ray equipment market is segmented into end user such as dental hospitals and clinics, dental academic and research institutes and forensic laboratories. Among these segments, dental hospital and clinics segment is expected to occupy the top position in dental digital x-ray equipment market during the forecast period. Factors such as growing geriatric population and increasing number of dental disorders are anticipated to impel the growth of dental hospital and clinics segment. Furthermore, technological advancements such as improvised image quality are expected to augment the growth of dental digital x-ray equipment market.

Global dental digital x-ray equipment market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period. Moreover, the global dental digital x-ray equipment market is anticipated to garner USD 3,102 Million by the end of 2024. Rising prevalence of dental diseases across the globe is substantially raising the demand for dental digital x-ray equipment all across the globe.

North America dominated the overall market of dental digital x-ray equipment and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising old age population in the nation. Further, high adoption rate of technologically advanced healthcare equipment is likely to impel the growth of the dental digital x-ray equipment market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Rapid development of healthcare infrastructure and increasing medical tourism in the region are expected to be the major factor behind the growth of dental digital x-ray equipment market in Asia Pacific region.

Rising Dental Disorders & Diseases

Increase in the number of dental diseases and rising geriatric population across the globe is expected to impel the demand for dental digital x-ray equipment. Further, rising awareness about dental diseases is expected to positively impact the growth of the dental digital x-ray equipment market.

Technological Advancement in Dental Digital X-Ray Equipment

Continuous technological advancement associated with dental x-ray equipment such as enhancement in imaging techniques is anticipated to be the dynamic factor behind the growth of the dental digital x-ray equipment market. Moreover, rising preferences for technologically advanced equipment such as cone beam computer topography is expanding the market for dental digital x-ray equipment.

Although, high cost of dental digital x-ray equipment, lack of reimbursement policies are some of the factors that are likely to inhibit the growth of the global dental digital x-ray equipment market in the near future.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global dental digital x-ray equipment market which includes company profiling:

Danaher Corporation,

Midmark Corporation,

Carestream Health, Inc.,

CEFLA S.C.,

Sirona Dental Systems,

Air Techniques, Inc.,

Planmeca Oy,

Vatech Co. Ltd.,

The Yoshida Dental MFG.Co. Ltd. and LED Medical Diagnostics.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global dental digital x-ray equipment market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

